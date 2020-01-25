Mike Pompeo Berated A Journalist Who Asked Him A Tough Question Then Called Her A Liar For Reporting It

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not deny Saturday that he lashed out at an NPR reporter after abruptly ending an interview, but claimed in a statement that the (reportedly profanity-laden) "post-interview conversation" between himself and journalist Mary Louise Kelly was off the record.



Kelly, a co-host of the NPR show All Things Considered, interviewed Pompeo at the White House Friday. Although she began with questions about the situation in Iran, she pivoted to Ukraine and the secretary's heavily-criticized treatment of former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Pompeo refused to answer those questions and said that he agreed to come on the show to talk about Iran only, to which Kelly replied that she had confirmed with his staff that the interview would cover both Iran and Ukraine. He abruptly ended the interview soon after that exchange.



During the program, which aired on Friday's episode of All Things Considered, Kelly told co-host Ari Shapiro that after Pompeo ended their conversation, she "was taken to the secretary's private living room where he was waiting and where he shouted at me for about the same amount of time as the interview itself had lasted."



"He was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine," she said. "He asked, do you think Americans care about Ukraine? He used the F-word in that sentence and many others. He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map. I said yes, and he called out for aides to bring us a map of the world with no writing. I pointed to Ukraine. He put the map away. He said, 'people will hear about this.'"