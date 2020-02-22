Harry And Meghan Will Drop The "Royal" From Their Brand And Have Laid Out Their Future Plans

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) will stop using the word "royal" in their work and associations with charitable organizations after they step back as working members of the royal family on March 31, according to an announcement on Friday.

In an extensive explanation of their "transition" that was posted on their website, the Sussexes detailed the "revised role" they will be taking for the next year — when there will be a "12-month review" of their new life.



"As the duke and duchess will no longer be considered full-time working members of the royal family, it was agreed that use of the word ‘royal’ would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organizations associated with them in this new regard," the announcement stated.



However, the Sussexes will be retaining — but not using — their "Royal Highness" titles.



The order of succession has not changed as a result of their decision. Harry's still the sixth in line to the throne, and the couple's son, Archie, is still the seventh in line. Also, according to the announcement, the "order of precedence" hasn't changed. Which, tl;dr, means that the people within the aristocratic structure of the British upper class who have to bow/curtsy to Harry and Meghan still have to do so.



The website also made it clear that Harry and Meghan feel that their treatment by the media was one of the factors in their decision.



"The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives," the statement added. "They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family."