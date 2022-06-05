Prince George, Princess Charlotte, And Prince Louis Baked Cupcakes For The Platinum Jubilee
In the video shared by Kensington Palace, the Cambridge kids (and mom Kate) make desserts for a Jubilee street party in Wales.
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, cooked up cupcakes for a special Platinum Jubilee celebration in a video released by Kensington Palace.
According to the caption, the sweet treats were made for a street party in Cardiff, Wales, in honor of the Queen's 70 years on the British throne.
On Sunday, people across the UK gathered for "Big Jubilee Lunches" in their communities to celebrate the Queen on the final day of the holiday marking her historic reign.
The cupcake baking video was likely taken Saturday in the kitchen of the Cambridges' residence at Kensington Palace, before the family (minus Louis) traveled to Cardiff, Wales, for a Jubilee royal engagement.
George, who is 8, 7-year-old Charlotte, and 4-year-old Louis appeared to be having a blast while cooking with their mother.
Especially Charlotte.
The Cambridges rarely show behind-the-scenes family moments with the public, so the video was a Platinum Jubilee surprise.