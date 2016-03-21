BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

That Picture Of Obama Pointing At A Naked Donald Trump Is Photoshopped

news

That Picture Of Obama Pointing At A Naked Donald Trump Is Photoshopped

So is the photo of Obama pointing at a photo of Beavis and Butt-Head.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 21, 2016, at 5:57 p.m. ET

You may have seen this picture of President Obama posing with an artistic rendering of Donald Trump. It's fake.

Obama in Cuba is Peak No Fucks Given:
Catherynne Valente @catvalente

Obama in Cuba is Peak No Fucks Given:

Reply Retweet Favorite

On March 11th, a simpler time, The Guzu Gallery of Austin, Texas shared a photo of "President Obama" "visiting" their store while in town for SXSW.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Guzu Gallery director Vincent X Torres told a local news station that he created the photoshopped image and uploaded it to the gallery's Facebook page to promote the gallery's "Half-Human" series, which includes this image of Beavis and Butt-Head.

Via guzugallery.storenvy.com

Despite the fact that the image was tagged #PS (for photoshop), some people missed the joke.

Via Facebook: GuzuGallery
ADVERTISEMENT

Soon afterwards, Reddit user The_Revhell shared it to PSBattles and invited others to create their own photoshop of the (previously photoshopped) image.

Via reddit.com

The top image from the thread, submitted by RespectThyHypnotoad, inserted a painting of Donald Trump with a micropenis into one of the frames.

Imgur
View this image on Imgur

The NSFW portrait of the presidential candidate, titled "Make America Great Again," was created by artist Ilma Gore, who is currently selling prints of it on her webpage.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com
NBC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT