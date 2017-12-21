Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Released Their Official Engagement Photos And OMG

BuzzFeed News

The couple will marry on May 19, 2018.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 21, 2017, at 9:47 a.m. ET

As you may have heard, Prince Harry announced his engagement to US actor and humanitarian Meghan Markle in November.

Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

Their official engagement portraits were released today and they're too perfect for words.

Handout / Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Image

LOOK AT THESE GORGEOUS LOVEBIRDS.

Handout / Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Image

❤ 👑 ❤

The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives.
