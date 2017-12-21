Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Released Their Official Engagement Photos And OMG
The couple will marry on May 19, 2018.
As you may have heard, Prince Harry announced his engagement to US actor and humanitarian Meghan Markle in November.
Their official engagement portraits were released today and they're too perfect for words.
LOOK AT THESE GORGEOUS LOVEBIRDS.
❤ 👑 ❤
-
