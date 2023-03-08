Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana Was Christened In A Private Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) celebrated the christening of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on Friday, according to a report from People magazine and a statement from the couple’s representative.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told BuzzFeed News, "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor." (Taylor later clarified to BuzzFeed News that his correct title is bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles .)

People magazine, which had the exclusive on the ceremony, reported that it was a small gathering of “20-30 people” at the Sussexes’ home in Montecito, California. Although the couple reportedly invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate, the senior members of the royal family did not attend the christening. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Lilibet’s godfather, comedian and filmmaker Tyler Perry, were present along with an unnamed godmother, People reported.