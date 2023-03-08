Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Diana Was Christened In A Private Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) celebrated the christening of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on Friday, according to a report from People magazine and a statement from the couple’s representative.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes told BuzzFeed News, "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor." (Taylor later clarified to BuzzFeed News that his correct title is bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.)
People magazine, which had the exclusive on the ceremony, reported that it was a small gathering of “20-30 people” at the Sussexes’ home in Montecito, California. Although the couple reportedly invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate, the senior members of the royal family did not attend the christening. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Lilibet’s godfather, comedian and filmmaker Tyler Perry, were present along with an unnamed godmother, People reported.
Perry was revealed to be Lilibet’s godfather in the final episode of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was released in December 2022. The six-episode show, which was coproduced by the couple, broke the streaming platform’s record for the most-watched documentary debut, racking up 81.55 million viewing hours globally in the first four days after its release.
Perry came to Harry and Meghan’s rescue when they made their decision to step back as working members of the royal family in January 2020 (and subsequently lost their taxpayer-funded security detail). He sent his private jet to ferry the couple from Vancouver to Los Angeles, and provided them with the use of his home and security team while they searched for a home in the United States.
Shortly after the Sussexes’ daughter was born on June 4, 2021, Harry and Meghan called the media mogul and asked him to be Lilibet’s godfather.
“They were pretty serious on the phone,” Perry said of the call in the final episode of Harry & Meghan. “I go, OK, what’s going on?’ [And they said,] ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I had to take a minute to take that in, and I thought: I'd be honored. I’d be absolutely honored.”
Lilibet’s older brother, Archie, was christened on July 6, 2019, at Windsor Castle. Although the Sussexes released photos at the time to mark the event, they did not reveal the names of their son’s godparents and their identities are still unknown.
The Sussex spokesperson’s statement on Wednesday is the first time that one of Harry and Meghan’s children has been referred to as a prince or princess, following months of speculation as to whether or not Archie and Lilibet would use the titles — to which, according to a royal decree known as a letters patent, they became eligible upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II. You can read more about the question of the Sussex children’s titles here.