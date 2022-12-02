All The Family Photos Harry And Meghan Shared In Their Netflix Documentary Trailer

The images show pictures from their wedding reception, silly selfies, and vacation snaps.

By
Ellie Hall
by Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Netflix

The first trailer for the long-awaited Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dropped on Thursday, featuring never-before-seen images from the couple's lives.

The six-episode show will be released on Dec. 8, and it looks like we're going to be getting a real behind-the-scenes look at Harry and Meghan's lives.

Netflix @netflix

Harry &amp; Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @netflix

The trailer's great, but there's no denying that the pictures featured in it move pretty fast.

So here they are, in all their black-and-white glory.

Netflix

Harry plays the acoustic guitar for Meghan as she rests her hand on his knee.

Netflix

Harry and Meghan on vacation

Netflix

Meghan takes a selfie with Harry, and he pulls a face.

Netflix

Harry and Meghan jump in the air in a field.

Netflix

Harry and Meghan in the kitchen at Frogmore Cottage, their UK home, following their penultimate official royal event on March 7, 2020.

Netflix

Harry and Meghan in the kitchen at Frogmore Cottage, their UK home, following their penultimate official royal event on March 7, 2020.

Netflix

Harry and Meghan dance at their wedding reception.

Netflix

Harry and Meghan kiss in a photo booth.

Netflix

Harry and Meghan pose for a selfie with Meghan's beagle, Guy.

Netflix

Meghan holds her pregnant stomach while standing on a beach.

Netflix

A selfie of Harry and Meghan

Netflix

Meghan stands by a natural pool with her dogs Bogart and Guy.

Netflix

Harry and Meghan exit the Goring Hotel in their final days as working royals.

Netflix

Meghan cries while seated on a chaise lounge.

Netflix

Meghan, sitting in a car, wipes a tear as she says goodbye to Harry.

Topics in this article