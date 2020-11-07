Here Are Some Great Gritty Memes About Joe Biden Winning The Election
Liberté, Egalité, Gritté.
ICYMI, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 US presidential election. The race was called on Saturday morning after Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes pushed Biden over the edge into victory over President Donald Trump.
Biden supporters in Pennsylvania are celebrating, especially in Philadelphia, where the city's mail-in ballots helped Biden overcome Trump's early lead.
And on the internet, one figure in particular was credited with flipping Pennsylvania — the myth, the legend, the one-and-only Gritty.
Gritty is, of course, the iconic mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers NHL team, but as this election proves, he's so much more than that.
"C'est quoi, Gritty?"
The memes began when Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania.
Because, you see, you don't mess with Gritty.
Many a Gritty was seen celebrating in the streets of Philadelphia on Friday night.
What role will Gritty play in the Biden administration? We'll have to wait and see.
Joe Biden's win? Gritty did that.
In conclusion...
-
