Here Are Some Great Gritty Memes About Joe Biden Winning The Election

ICYMI, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 US presidential election. The race was called on Saturday morning after Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes pushed Biden over the edge into victory over President Donald Trump.

Biden supporters in Pennsylvania are celebrating, especially in Philadelphia, where the city's mail-in ballots helped Biden overcome Trump's early lead.

And on the internet, one figure in particular was credited with flipping Pennsylvania — the myth, the legend, the one-and-only Gritty.