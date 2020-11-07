 Skip To Content
Here Are Some Great Gritty Memes About Joe Biden Winning The Election

Liberté, Egalité, Gritté.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2020, at 4:18 p.m. ET

ICYMI, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 US presidential election. The race was called on Saturday morning after Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes pushed Biden over the edge into victory over President Donald Trump.

Biden supporters in Pennsylvania are celebrating, especially in Philadelphia, where the city's mail-in ballots helped Biden overcome Trump's early lead.

And on the internet, one figure in particular was credited with flipping Pennsylvania — the myth, the legend, the one-and-only Gritty.

It me. #Gritty
Gritty @GrittyNHL

It me. #Gritty

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gritty is, of course, the iconic mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers NHL team, but as this election proves, he's so much more than that.

This is straight up the best explanation of @GrittyNHL I have ever seen. #Gritty
Maxwell T Paule @VeneficusIpse

This is straight up the best explanation of @GrittyNHL I have ever seen. #Gritty

Reply Retweet Favorite

"C'est quoi, Gritty?"

French media having to explain to readers who @GrittyNHL is as part of their election coverage wasn’t on my 2020 bingo card, but it’s definitely my fave moment of the cycle so far.
Chris Sgro @cristoferosgro

French media having to explain to readers who @GrittyNHL is as part of their election coverage wasn’t on my 2020 bingo card, but it’s definitely my fave moment of the cycle so far.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The memes began when Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania.

All of the Gritty memes are giving me life.
Jonathan "Boo and Vote" Cohn @JonathanCohn

All of the Gritty memes are giving me life.

Reply Retweet Favorite
*Captain America tightens his shield strap and stands, barely, once again* In his earpiece: “On your left.” *an orange sparkly circle opens behind him, glittery and effulgent* *Gritty steps through, hairfur matted with blood and Cheez Whiz, munching on a soft pretzel* https://t.co/nuw8bso7ub
Chuck Wendig @ChuckWendig

*Captain America tightens his shield strap and stands, barely, once again* In his earpiece: “On your left.” *an orange sparkly circle opens behind him, glittery and effulgent* *Gritty steps through, hairfur matted with blood and Cheez Whiz, munching on a soft pretzel* https://t.co/nuw8bso7ub

Reply Retweet Favorite
On the 4th day of Elections, my true love gave to me, The Commonwealth of Gritty.
Wes Burdine @MnNiceFC

On the 4th day of Elections, my true love gave to me, The Commonwealth of Gritty.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The Biden-Harris campaign has released its proposed White House Christmas theme as all eyes turn to Philadelphia.
Theo Milonopoulos @MilonopoulosT

The Biden-Harris campaign has released its proposed White House Christmas theme as all eyes turn to Philadelphia.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Liberté, Egalité, Gritté
Sov Cit Decider @alicelfc4

Liberté, Egalité, Gritté

Reply Retweet Favorite
AZ: I don't want to put Biden over the top. NV: Well, I don't want to do it. AZ: Eventually somebody will have to. NV: hard pass. Gritty: GET OUT OF MY WAY, YOU FRICKIN PUNKS
Elie Mystal @ElieNYC

AZ: I don't want to put Biden over the top. NV: Well, I don't want to do it. AZ: Eventually somebody will have to. NV: hard pass. Gritty: GET OUT OF MY WAY, YOU FRICKIN PUNKS

Reply Retweet Favorite
The person who created this, is right up there with Michaelangelo.
David Iskra | Later Traitor! @IskraDavidPhoto

The person who created this, is right up there with Michaelangelo.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because, you see, you don't mess with Gritty.

Gritty stand back and stand by
Julia Claire @ohJuliatweets

Gritty stand back and stand by

Reply Retweet Favorite
Some of my favorite antifa gritty memes to celebrate PA going blue
allie ✨ (but thankful 🍂) @ukulelecutie

Some of my favorite antifa gritty memes to celebrate PA going blue

Reply Retweet Favorite
The moment Philly helped Pennsylvania turn blue #Election2020 #WWE #AttitudeEra #Pennsylvania #Philadelphia @GrittyNHL
Sephzilla @Sephzilla

The moment Philly helped Pennsylvania turn blue #Election2020 #WWE #AttitudeEra #Pennsylvania #Philadelphia @GrittyNHL

Reply Retweet Favorite
Gritty will turn you shitheads into scrapple https://t.co/XgaLntLTjw
Chuck Wendig @ChuckWendig

Gritty will turn you shitheads into scrapple https://t.co/XgaLntLTjw

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lou Dobbs has to fight Gritty in a Philadelphia alley behind the vote count location now, sorry I don’t make the rules
Jeremy Baiman @jeremybaiman

Lou Dobbs has to fight Gritty in a Philadelphia alley behind the vote count location now, sorry I don’t make the rules

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many a Gritty was seen celebrating in the streets of Philadelphia on Friday night.

gritty and the eagle are now dancing together because Philly
Amber Jamieson @ambiej

gritty and the eagle are now dancing together because Philly

Reply Retweet Favorite
GOP: we’re bringing a war to philly PHILLY: [forms dance circle with multiple Gritty’s]
Justin Klugh @justin_klugh

GOP: we’re bringing a war to philly PHILLY: [forms dance circle with multiple Gritty’s]

Reply Retweet Favorite
me: “I want Gritty.” mom: “we have Gritty at home.” The Gritty at home:
Jordan @jordancicchelli

me: “I want Gritty.” mom: “we have Gritty at home.” The Gritty at home:

Reply Retweet Favorite

What role will Gritty play in the Biden administration? We'll have to wait and see.

bring gritty to the white house @JoeBiden
Oliver Willis @owillis

bring gritty to the white house @JoeBiden

Reply Retweet Favorite
Let Gritty Hold The Inauguration Bible
Mark Lisanti @marklisanti

Let Gritty Hold The Inauguration Bible

Reply Retweet Favorite
The new cabinet
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

The new cabinet

Reply Retweet Favorite
Deal is a deal...With Philly going to Biden, we’re going to pack the court with Gritty
Razzball @Razzball

Deal is a deal...With Philly going to Biden, we’re going to pack the court with Gritty

Reply Retweet Favorite
Secretary of Defense Gritty addressing the nation in 2021 (AP)
David Gardner @byDavidGardner

Secretary of Defense Gritty addressing the nation in 2021 (AP)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Joe Biden's win? Gritty did that.

Thank you, Philly. This is the best birthday present ever.
Andrew Shaffer @andrewtshaffer

Thank you, Philly. This is the best birthday present ever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
All the revenges: NV: Harry Reid’s revenge GA: Stacy Abrams’s revenge AZ: John McCain’s revenge PA: Gritty’s revenge
Virginia Heffernan @page88

All the revenges: NV: Harry Reid’s revenge GA: Stacy Abrams’s revenge AZ: John McCain’s revenge PA: Gritty’s revenge

Reply Retweet Favorite

In conclusion...

Can’t wait for all the confederate statues to be replaced by Gritty
jesk, ghost of a human man @_glavinder

Can’t wait for all the confederate statues to be replaced by Gritty

Reply Retweet Favorite
Gritty, y’all.
Airea D. Matthews @aireadee

Gritty, y’all.

Reply Retweet Favorite



