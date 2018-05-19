BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Everything You Need To Know About Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara

news

Everything You Need To Know About Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara

The new Duchess of Sussex wore a tiara that was last seen on the head of Prince Harry's great-great-grandmother, Queen Mary.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 19, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. ET

Posted on May 19, 2018, at 7:22 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle was a true princess bride on Saturday, wearing a dress by Givenchy and a GORGEOUS tiara from the royal family's collection.

Andrew Matthews —WPA Pool / Getty Images

I mean, just LOOK at this gorgeous, sparkly thing.

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

Kensington Palace confirmed that the tiara was loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth, and was originally worn by Prince Harry's great-great-grandmother, Queen Mary.

The veil is held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893.
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

The veil is held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The central brooch in the tiara was one of Queen Mary's wedding presents when she married the future King George V in 1893.

Jonathan Brady / WPA Rota
ADVERTISEMENT

"The bandeau, which is made of diamonds and platinum, is formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pierced with interlaced ovals and pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds. The centre is set with a detachable brooch of ten brilliant diamonds," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

"The diamond bandeau was made for Queen Mary and specifically designed to accommodate the centre brooch. This brooch was given as a present to the then Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York. The bandeau and the brooch were bequeathed by Queen Mary to The Queen in 1953."

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Here's a look at Queen Mary wearing the tiara, which hasn't been seen in public since before her death in 1953.

Might be this tiara, popularly known as the filigree tiara, belonged to Queen Mary? Waiting to see better.
Order of Splendor @orderofsplendor

Might be this tiara, popularly known as the filigree tiara, belonged to Queen Mary? Waiting to see better.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And here's a photo of the tiara by itself!

Royal Collection Trust / Press Association Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Mary, who was Princess Mary of Teck before her marriage to the future King George V in 1893, was an avid fan and collector of jewelry.

Culture Club / Getty Images

Queen Mary is responsible for expanding the royal family's jewel collection during her lifetime and many of her favorite pieces are regularly worn by Queen Elizabeth.

Mansell / Getty Images

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT