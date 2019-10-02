Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Made The Best Birthday Video For A 100-Year-Old Fan

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised a longtime fan on her 100th birthday with a special video message after learning about her big day via Twitter.



Jamie Klingler, a communications and events expert from Philadelphia who lives in London, told BuzzFeed News that her best friend's grandmother, Marie Grover, has been a fan of "The Rock" for the past 30 years.



Klingler said that she wanted to try to get the actor to send "Grandmom Grover" a 100th birthday message. "She is a wonderful woman who enhanced my childhood and my life," she said.



Klingler reached out to Johnson's publicist and agent in the weeks leading up to the big day, in the hope that the request would reach him.



However, when she tweeted on Sept. 22 that the plan was in motion, Johnson saw the tweet.

He reached out to see how he could make Grover's day extra special.