Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Made The Best Birthday Video For A 100-Year-Old Fan
"LOVE YOU RIGHT BACK, YOU ROCK, YOU!"
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised a longtime fan on her 100th birthday with a special video message after learning about her big day via Twitter.
Jamie Klingler, a communications and events expert from Philadelphia who lives in London, told BuzzFeed News that her best friend's grandmother, Marie Grover, has been a fan of "The Rock" for the past 30 years.
Klingler said that she wanted to try to get the actor to send "Grandmom Grover" a 100th birthday message. "She is a wonderful woman who enhanced my childhood and my life," she said.
Klingler reached out to Johnson's publicist and agent in the weeks leading up to the big day, in the hope that the request would reach him.
However, when she tweeted on Sept. 22 that the plan was in motion, Johnson saw the tweet.
He reached out to see how he could make Grover's day extra special.
Johnson made a video, sent it along to Klingler, who passed it along to her best friend in Philadelphia. Her friend filmed Grover's reaction when she saw her special birthday message from a very special person.
In his video message, Johnson sang "Happy Birthday" and said he was "so happy and honored" to send a birthday message to her.
"I'm sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life."
On Wednesday, Johnson retweeted the video, adding "stuff like this is always the best part of fame."
Klingler told BuzzFeed News that she and the Grover family are so grateful that Johnson took the time to record the birthday message.
"It’s really all down to Dwayne and his kindness," she said. "He made an old woman so incredibly happy. I will always be grateful. She is a legend."
-
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.