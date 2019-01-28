Duke University Removed The Head Of A Master’s Program After She Sent An Email Telling Students To “Speak English”

Duke University has opened an investigation and removed the director of its masters of biostatistics program after the professor sent an email urging students to only speak English in the department's building.



In an email sent to first and second year students in the program on Friday, Professor Megan Neely urged international students to refrain from speaking Chinese in the biometrics building "or any other professional situation."



Neely said that she had been approached by two separate faculty members who asked to see pictures of all the biometrics graduate students. "Both faculty members picked out a small group of first-year students who they observed speaking Chinese (in their words, VERY LOUDLY) in the student lounge/study areas."



When Neely asked why they wanted to look at the class photos, she wrote, "Both faculty members replied that they wanted to write down the names so they could remember them if the students ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master's project. They were disappointed that these students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not everyone on the floor could understand."



"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak Chinese in the building," Neely said. "I have no idea how hard it has been and still is for you to come to the US and have to learn in a non-native language. As such, I have the upmost respect for what you are doing. That being said, I encourage you to commit to using English 100% of the time when you are in Hock or any other professional setting."



