These Very Good Dogs Help Deliver Quarantine Beer And They're Doing A Great Job

The "Brew Dogs" are bringing joy and beer, one delivery at a time.

By Ellie Hall

Posted on May 6, 2020, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Meet Buddy and Barley!

Al Bello / Getty Images

Their mom and dad own the Six Harbors Brewing Company in Huntington, New York.

Al Bello / Getty Images

The "Brew Dogs" have always been a fixture at Karen and Mark Heuwetter's Long Island microbrewery.

But now, since the coronavirus pandemic has closed bars, they've switched to a new role in the family business.

Al Bello / Getty Images

BEHOLD, THE BEER DELIVERY DOGS.

They are SO ready to go when the call for beer comes in.

Al Bello / Getty Images

They can barely wait.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Pure happiness.

Al Bello / Getty Images

At the destination, their dad gives them collars with four empty beer cans attached.

Al Bello / Getty Images

(Nobody wants beer that's been shaken up, even if it happened to be delivered by this face.)

Al Bello / Getty Images

AND THEN IT'S TIME TO GO.

Al Bello / Getty Images

AROUND THE BUSHES.

Al Bello / Getty Images

UP THE YARD.

Al Bello / Getty Images

And then onto the porch to the happy customer.

Al Bello / Getty Images

The actual beer is delivered by the humans, who are wearing masks and gloves.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Karen Heuwetter told CBS that Buddy and Barley enjoy the deliveries, since they get to exercise and meet new people.

Al Bello / Getty Images

"When they put a smile on people's faces, they're doing their job — which, by nature, is easy for them," she said.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Beer + dogs = happiness.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Here's a video of the "Brew Dogs" in action.

Buddy and Barley, we salute you.

Al Bello / Getty Images

