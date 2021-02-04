A Maskless Man Was Refused Service At A Restaurant. He Allegedly Came Back Armed And Stole Chicken And Waffles.

California police are investigating after an armed man allegedly stole chicken, waffles, and syrup from a soul food restaurant after being refused service for not wearing a face mask.

Employees at a Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles location in Pasadena told ABC7 that a man entered the establishment shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and attempted to order food. However, since he was not wearing a mask in accordance with COVID-19 safety recommendations, the cashier wouldn't take his order and told him to return with a face covering.

The man left Roscoe's and returned to his car, but, according to employees and surveillance footage, he soon reentered the restaurant's back entrance with a firearm.

"He comes straight toward me with a gun, pointing at me and saying, 'Put all the chicken in the bag,'" cook Robert Gonzalez told ABC7's Veronica Miracle.

The suspect — who was still not wearing a mask — instructed kitchen workers to fill up a bag with the iconic Los Angeles restaurant chain's signature chicken and waffles, employees said.