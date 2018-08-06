At Least One Is Dead After A Huge Highway Explosion In Italy
A tanker truck carrying explosive materials collided with an auto transport trailer in Bologna.
At least one person is dead and more than 70 are injured after an accident triggered a huge highway explosion in Bologna on Monday, according to Italian police.
The explosion was caused when a tanker carrying liquid petroleum gas collided with an auto transport trailer, Italian news agency ANSA reported.
The fiery collision happened on an overpass bridge, which then partially collapsed, causing the fire to spread to a parking lot below the structure.
Videos of the fireball erupting in the air were posted to social media.
The highway patrol division of Italy's national police force, the Polizia di Stato, uploaded videos of the devastating damage done to the roads.
The affected area of the highway (or, more accurately, what remains of it) has been closed in both directions.
Per Italian media reports, windows in buildings near the crash site shattered during the explosion.
Nearby Bologna Airport posted a message to Twitter confirming that it was not affected by the blaze and that flights had not been disrupted.
