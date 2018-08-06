BuzzFeed News

At Least One Is Dead After A Huge Highway Explosion In Italy

A tanker truck carrying explosive materials collided with an auto transport trailer in Bologna.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 6, 2018, at 12:23 p.m. ET

At least one person is dead and more than 70 are injured after an accident triggered a huge highway explosion in Bologna on Monday, according to Italian police.

#bologna ora
Gennaro Farina @GenFarina

#bologna ora

The explosion was caused when a tanker carrying liquid petroleum gas collided with an auto transport trailer, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Forte #esplosione vicino #tangenziale e #Aeroporto #bologna
Francesco Torre @FTorre7

Forte #esplosione vicino #tangenziale e #Aeroporto #bologna

The fiery collision happened on an overpass bridge, which then partially collapsed, causing the fire to spread to a parking lot below the structure.

Esplosione ora a #Bologna
amedeo @amemacula

Esplosione ora a #Bologna

Videos of the fireball erupting in the air were posted to social media.

@amemacula
Matteo Brunamonti @matt_brunamonti

@amemacula

The highway patrol division of Italy's national police force, the Polizia di Stato, uploaded videos of the devastating damage done to the roads.

#bologna #BORGOPANIGALE Sul posto la #PoliziaStradale sta predisponendo modifiche alla viabilità perché il tratto è chiuso. Si sconsiglia di avvicinarsi alla zona https://t.co/BhYKiRVy4u
Polizia di Stato @poliziadistato

#bologna #BORGOPANIGALE Sul posto la #PoliziaStradale sta predisponendo modifiche alla viabilità perché il tratto è chiuso. Si sconsiglia di avvicinarsi alla zona https://t.co/BhYKiRVy4u

The affected area of the highway (or, more accurately, what remains of it) has been closed in both directions.

Chiuso raccordo autostradale tra Bologna Casalecchio e il bivio con la A14 Bologna-Taranto, in entrambe le direzioni, a causa di un incidente al km 3 che ha visto coinvolta un' autocisterna. Chiuso anche il relativo tratto tangeziale In corso rilievi #poliziastradale @StradeAnas https://t.co/tUZBBBTM0H
Polizia di Stato @poliziadistato

Chiuso raccordo autostradale tra Bologna Casalecchio e il bivio con la A14 Bologna-Taranto, in entrambe le direzioni, a causa di un incidente al km 3 che ha visto coinvolta un' autocisterna. Chiuso anche il relativo tratto tangeziale In corso rilievi #poliziastradale @StradeAnas https://t.co/tUZBBBTM0H

Per Italian media reports, windows in buildings near the crash site shattered during the explosion.

#BorgoPanigale #6ago 15.00, squadre #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro: inviate sul posto sezioni operative, nucleo #usar e #cinofili. In corso la ricognizione aerea elicottero reparto volo di Bologna https://t.co/TtPdGSFWz1
Vigili del Fuoco @emergenzavvf

#BorgoPanigale #6ago 15.00, squadre #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro: inviate sul posto sezioni operative, nucleo #usar e #cinofili. In corso la ricognizione aerea elicottero reparto volo di Bologna https://t.co/TtPdGSFWz1

Nearby Bologna Airport posted a message to Twitter confirming that it was not affected by the blaze and that flights had not been disrupted.

Huge #explosion on the #Bologna motorway, #Bologna airport is not involved, flights are running regularly
Aeroporto di Bologna @BLQairport

Huge #explosion on the #Bologna motorway, #Bologna airport is not involved, flights are running regularly

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

