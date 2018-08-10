Bill Murray Was Accused Of Harassing A Famous Photographer At A Martha's Vineyard Restaurant

"He treated me like the scum of the earth," photographer Peter Simon said.

Photographer Peter Simon told police that he was on assignment for the Martha Vineyard Times photographing a live band at Lola’s restaurant in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night, when he was accosted by Murray.

Simon, 71, is singer Carly Simon's brother and a noted professional music photographer, famous for his portraits of superstar musicians such as Bob Marley and members of the Beatles, the Police, and Led Zeppelin.

The photographer told police that he did not recognize Murray and said that the actor was irate that he was taking photos.

"He looked like he was ready to strangle me,” Simon told the Boston Globe, and said that the actor, 67, slammed him against a door and and used expletives while threatening to throw him out of the restaurant.

Simon told the newspaper that he asked Murray, "Do you know who I am?" He said the actor responded with the same question.