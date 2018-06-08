BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Just A Bunch Of Great Tweets From Anthony Bourdain

news

Just A Bunch Of Great Tweets From Anthony Bourdain

"That the eggs come automatically with a ramekin of ketchup makes me sad and worried for the fate of the world."

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 8, 2018, at 12:50 p.m. ET

1.

Twitter: @Bourdain

2.

Twitter: @Bourdain

3.

4.

Twitter: @Bourdain
ADVERTISEMENT

5.

Twitter: @Bourdain

6.

Twitter: @Bourdain

7.

Twitter: @Bourdain

8.

Twitter: @Bourdain
ADVERTISEMENT

9.

Twitter: @Bourdain

10.

Twitter: @Bourdain

11.

Twitter: @Bourdain

12.

Twitter: @Bourdain
ADVERTISEMENT

13.

Twitter: @Bourdain

14.

Twitter: @Bourdain

15.

Twitter: @Bourdain

16.

Twitter: @Bourdain
ADVERTISEMENT

17.

Twitter: @Bourdain

18.

Twitter: @Bourdain

19.

Twitter: @Bourdain

20.

Twitter: @Bourdain
ADVERTISEMENT

21.

Twitter: @Bourdain

22.

Twitter: @Bourdain

23.

Twitter: @Bourdain

24.

Twitter: @Bourdain
ADVERTISEMENT

25.

Twitter: @Bourdain

26.

Twitter: @Bourdain

27.

Twitter: @Bourdain

28.

Twitter: @Bourdain

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

29.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT