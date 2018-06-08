Just A Bunch Of Great Tweets From Anthony Bourdain
"That the eggs come automatically with a ramekin of ketchup makes me sad and worried for the fate of the world."
1.
2.
3.
4.
ADVERTISEMENT
5.
6.
7.
8.
ADVERTISEMENT
9.
10.
11.
12.
ADVERTISEMENT
13.
14.
15.
16.
ADVERTISEMENT
17.
18.
19.
20.
ADVERTISEMENT
21.
22.
23.
24.
ADVERTISEMENT
25.
26.
27.
28.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.
29.
-
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.