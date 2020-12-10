The Only Anne Frank Memorial In The United States Was Defaced With Swastika Stickers

Stickers bearing the Nazi symbol and the words "We are everywhere" were found Tuesday at the memorial in Idaho.

Wassmuth Center for Human Rights / Via Facebook: wassmuthcenter

Authorities in Boise, Idaho, are investigating after the only Anne Frank memorial in the US was defaced with swastika stickers. "We take all instances of hate and hate messaging seriously," the Boise Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. "We are committed to ferreting out individuals who would sow hate in our community and seek to cause harm."

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video, police added. Nine stickers bearing the Nazi symbol and the words "We are everywhere" were discovered at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial Tuesday morning, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights said in a Facebook post.

The center built the memorial in 2002 to honor Anne Frank's life and legacy. It features a life-size statue of the girl holding the diary in which she chronicled the 761 days she and her family spent hiding from the Nazis until they were discovered in 1944 and sent to concentration camps. Anne died in 1945 at the age of 15 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Kencf0618 / Creative Commons / Via commons.wikimedia.org , Anne Frank Memorial / Via annefrankmemorial.org

“What makes this event actually so sad was the blatancy where [the stickers] were placed, how they were placed and the message they were proclaiming," Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, told the Associated Press. The memorial was defaced in 2017 by racist and anti-Semitic graffiti that caused $20,000 in damage. The stickers found Tuesday, however, were easily removed.

Idaho has a troubled history of neo-Nazi and white supremacist sentiment dating back decades. The extremist Aryan Nations group was based in a compound in the state from the late 1970s until 2001 and in the past few years. Last year, the Associated Press reported that white extremist groups were on the rise in the Pacific Northwest, with at least nine of them classified as hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center operating along the Idaho/Washington border.

More pictures of the antisemitic stickers placed yesterday at the #Boise Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial