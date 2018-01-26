An American Woman Is Facing Defamation Charges For Allegedly Calling German Police Officers "Nazis"

A US professor is facing defamation charges in Germany for allegedly calling federal police officers "Nazis" during an altercation at Frankfurt Airport earlier in January.



German authorities say that C. Christine Fair, 49, "reacted angrily" when she was told to remove a roll-on deodorant from her carry-on bag during a security screening at Frankfurt Airport on Jan. 11. "She began to insult the Federal Police officers, by calling them, among other names, 'fucking bastards' and 'fucking German Nazi police,' as witnesses can confirm," the German Federal Police agency said in a press release.



Fair, an associate professor at the Center for Peace and Security Studies at Georgetown University's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, called the charges against her "preposterous" and her experience at the Frankfurt Airport "other-level disturbing," in an interview with BuzzFeed News Friday.



"I own what I do, I have no problem with confrontation," Fair said. "I didn't do what they accused me of doing."

Last year, Fair made headlines by confronting white nationalist Richard Spencer at a gym in northern Virginia and getting his membership revoked.



In the airport incident, Fair said that after a heated argument over the stick of deodorant, she wondered aloud to herself about the fact that the police "impounded her deodorant" but didn't care about the "Nazi-looking dude" with "a Hitler Youth haircut" who had been behind her in the security screening line.



A baggage handler overheard her, she said, and called the police back over to the screening area and told them she had called them Nazis.



Fair was taken into custody and brought to a police office, where, according to the German Federal Police press release, "local State Police started a preliminary investigation on suspicion of defamation." She had to pay $260 for "anticipated costs of the legal proceedings" before she was able to continue her trip to Istanbul, Turkey.



Germany has strict defamation and anti-hate crime laws. "What is illegal is what German law refers to as 'hurting someone's honor' — in this sense, meaning somebody's worth or hurting someone's reputation through verbal abuse. Violating this principle constitutes slander," according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The day after this happened, Fair wrote a 4,000+ word essay on HuffPost detailing her side of the story.

