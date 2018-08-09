A Massachusetts Man Was Arrested For Tweeting An Offer To Pay $500 To Kill An ICE Agent

“I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ice agent. @me seriously who else can pledge get in on this let's make this work.”

Federal officials arrested a Massachusetts man Thursday for allegedly posting a murder-for-hire solicitation to kill US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on social media, the Department of Justice announced.

Brandon Ziobrowski, 33, of Cambridge, was charged with one count of use of interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, according to court documents.

On July 2, Ziobrowski tweeted, “I am broke but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ice [sic] agent. @me seriously who else can pledge get in on this let's make this work.”

A federal indictment that was unsealed after Ziobrowski's arrest in New York City this morning stated that the tweet was flagged by Department of Homeland Security officials as a domestic terrorism threat days after it was posted. The account has since been suspended for violating Twitter’s terms of service.