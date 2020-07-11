A 13-Year-Old Will Be Tried As An Adult For Shooting And Killing His Brother While Playing Cops And Robbers

A 13-year-old boy in Pennsylvania will be tried as an adult for fatally shooting his 9-year-old brother in the head, according to online court dockets.



Brayden Leroy Wright of Waynesboro was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal homicide and second-degree aggravated assault. If convicted of first-degree, or intentional, homicide, he could face the death penalty or life in prison.

He was denied bail.



According to a state police arrest affidavit obtained by the Patriot-News, Brayden shot his brother as they were playing cops and robbers at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old told arresting officer Erica Polcha that he retrieved one of the two loaded 9mm handguns that their father kept in the living room couch to use during the game. The boys' father, Mark Snyder, later told police that he kept the guns loaded and unsecured "for home protection."

Polcha said that Brayden told her he became angry when his brother "was not complying with his commands" in the game. Brayden then reportedly put the muzzle of the gun to the back of his sibling's head as he lay on the couch watching YouTube videos.

According to the affidavit, Brayden told police that he was aware the gun was loaded when he pointed it at his brother's head and pulled the trigger. The bullet, investigators said, went through the 9-year-old boy's skull and out the other side of his head.