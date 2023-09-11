In December last year, Ziwe grilled Lea’s Glee costar on accusations that she was “racist.”
I’m gonna say this one time... when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it... that’s what friendship is... and if you can’t understand that then you’re part of the problem... and that’s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin!— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020
Lea Michele sitting behind Ziwe and Emily Ratajkowski at the US Open. I need a full breakdown of any & all interactions. pic.twitter.com/Hj1vTVvsNv— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) September 10, 2023
i would watch a documentary about this https://t.co/28HJLgjOZQ— hot girl bummer (@k8erzz) September 11, 2023
Ellen Durney is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Ellen Durney at ellen.durney@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here