An Oscars Producer Revealed Their “Only Hesitation” About Bringing Back Past Winners To Present The Acting Awards, And It Makes Complete Sense

This year’s Oscars saw the comeback of the “Fab Five” presenting format — whereby five past winners returned to pay tribute to each acting nominee in the four acting categories before crowning the next recipient.
If you’re familiar with the Academy Awards, you’ll know that the format was first and last used at the 2009 ceremony, where it was an absolute hit with those in the audience and viewers at home.
Since then, fans have been begging for the “Fab Five” concept to make a return, and in February it was confirmed that the show’s producers were finally going to give the people what they’d been asking for.
Much to viewers’ delight, Sunday’s ceremony welcomed back 20 past winners to individually honor the acting nominees in the four categories, with each group led by last year’s recipient.
After years of waiting, most viewers were thrilled to see the beloved format come back to life as each nominee shared a personal moment with a former winner. However, not everyone was so pleased with the concept, with some fans criticizing that the spoken tributes replaced the movie clips typically shown of each nominated performance.
And amid the mixed reactions, an Oscars producer has explained the decision to skip the performance clips in favor of the “Fab Five” concept, revealing that it was their primary concern about reviving the format.
If you’ve watched this year’s ceremony, you’ll know that each former winner spoke a few lines about each nominee, honoring their performance, life, and career. And according to Molly, most of the presenters wrote the tributes themselves.
The "Fab Five" concept delivered a ton of sweet moments throughout the ceremony, though one of the most talked-about tributes was Lupita N’yongo’s heartfelt speech about Best Supporting Actress nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph — who, of course, went on to win the award a few moments later.
And according to Oscars showrunner Raj Kapoor, it was moments like those that made them want to revive the "Fab Five" format in the first place.
You can read Molly’s full interview with Variety here. And this is where you can check out all of our other Oscars content.
