In September, the VS Fashion Show will return as The Tour, starring a whole host of A-list supermodels.
this “new and improved” victoria’s secret fashion show is really a rip off of the fenty fashion show.— ☾ (@creech___) August 28, 2023
Literal copy and paste. VS’ Stage designer has no originality— Keisha Villarson (@KeishaVillarson) August 30, 2023
Ellen Durney is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Ellen Durney at ellen.durney@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here