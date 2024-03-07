Vanessa Hudgens Said She’s “Grateful” She Broke Up With Austin Butler Because It “Catapulted” Her Toward “The Right Person”

You might remember that in January 2020, a lot of people were left shocked by the news that Vanessa had broken up with her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.
Their split was reported around the time that Austin headed to Australia to start work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, and numerous reports suggested that the demands of the role may have been the catalyst for the breakup.
Funnily enough, it was actually Vanessa who first encouraged Austin to pursue the role after noticing that he bore a striking resemblance to the rock ’n’ roll icon while they were still together.
As we now know, Elvis wound up massively boosting Austin’s career, earning him his first Oscar nomination. And while Vanessa wasn’t by his side to experience the success of the hit film, she recently said that everything worked out for the best.
Appearing on the She Pivotspodcast this week, the High School Musical star reflected on her heartbreaks and said she gained a lot from her split from Austin.
Namely, she said the end of the relationship led her to find her now-husband, MLB player Cole Tucker, whom she met by chance during a Zoom meditation group in 2020.
Since they parted ways, Vanessa has given very little insight into her breakup with Austin or the reasons for it. However, once she’d met Cole, she recalled that the split forced her to totally reevaluate her approach to relationships in order to find someone she fully aligned with.
Meanwhile, Austin has been dating model and actor Kaia Gerber since 2022, and for his part, it sounds as if he has nothing but love for his ex.