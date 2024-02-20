Usher Defended His Intimate PDA With Alicia Keys At The Super Bowl And Said He And Swizz Beatz “Laughed” Off The Backlash

“We laughed about it… It’s crazy how people think, it’s all about how you present things, man, it’s all about love.”

It’s been over a week since Usher’s epic Super Bowl halftime show, and he’s finally weighing in on all the chatter surrounding his performance.

Usher onstage at the Super Bowl
Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Aside from the roller skates and surprise guests, one of the most talked-about moments of the 13-minute number was Usher’s chemistry with Alicia Keys, who joined him on stage to perform their beloved collab, “My Boo.”

Usher holding Alicia Keys performers share a joyful moment onstage, one in a sparkling outfit, the other in a shimmering top
Perry Knotts / Getty Images

In case you’re not familiar, the video for the 2004 hit sees Usher and Alicia as love interests getting cozy in the middle of Times Square.

The musicians people engaging in a close conversation at night in a city setting
LaFace Records / YouTube / Via youtu.be

And for their halftime performance 20 years later, the iconic duo channeled the same loved-up vibe, with Usher hugging Alicia from behind as they sang the romantic hit in the middle of the stage.

Alicia Keys and Usher onstage at the Super Bowl
Michael Owens / Getty Images

The passionate performance certainly got the internet talking, and being that Alicia has been married since 2010, the intimate display also prompted a lot of questions about how her husband, Swizz Beatz, might be feeling about it all.

Swizz Beatz in a suit with New York Yankees cap and Alicia in a sparkly dress with a shawl, at an event
Theo Wargo / WireImage

Notably, Swizz was quick to address the backlash and make it clear that he wasn’t at all fazed by the PDA, suggesting that concerned fans were worrying about the “wrong damn thing.”

Alicia Keys in a leather jacket with Swizz Beatz
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix

“Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!” he wrote as he congratulated the duo on Instagram. “We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽.”

Usher and Alicia performers on stage, one in a fringed white top and white pants, the other in a sparkling red bodysuit, both with microphones
Michael Owens / Getty Images

And now, Usher is here to set the record straight, too, doubling down on the fact that Swizz was happy for him and Alicia to lean into the romantic vibe of the song.

Usher hugging Alicia performers embracing while one holds a microphone, both in sparkly stage outfits
Michael Owens / Getty Images

Speaking on the Breakfast Club radio show on Monday, Usher said the duet was “literally about having fun because of a song me and Alicia made many years ago and we celebrate it because of the legacy of it.”

The two performers on stage, Alicia in a sleeveless dress and Usher in leather jacket and sunglasses, both smiling
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

He said there was “no disrespect” intended toward anybody, adding that he, Swizz, and Alicia had fun brushing off the backlash.

Alicia and Swizz Beatz people stand together; one in a sequined outfit, the other in a blue blazer with a graphic t-shirt, before artwork
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

“We laughed about it,” the R&B legend shared. “It’s crazy how people think. It’s all about how you present things, man, it’s all about love.”

Usher and group of performers on stage with one in a sparkling blue outfit, celebrating under confetti
Michael Owens / Getty Images

In the same interview, Usher also addressed one of the other major talking points of the halftime show — Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber sitting on the stage while performing
Mark Blinch / NHLI via Getty Images

For context, there was a lot of anticipation in the lead-up to the Super Bowl performance that Usher might be joined by his former protégé for a surprise rendition of one of their iconic collabs.

Usher in a black suit with a scarf and Justin Bieber in a black outfit with a vest posing at an awards event
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

However, it soon became clear that fans would have to wait a little longer for an Usher and JB reunion when the singer was seen watching the Super Bowl from a suite beside his wife, Hailey.

Hailey and Justin Bieber at the Super Bowl
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

And amid recent reports that the 29-year-old turned down a duet simply because he “just wasn’t feeling it,” Usher emphasized that he fully supported Justin’s decision to watch from the sidelines.

closeup of Justin Bieber
Dave Sandford / NHLI via Getty Images

“I think that it might’ve been the fact that he’s just wanting to tell a different story right now. And I understand that,” he said, confirming that they “did have a brief conversation” about the possibility of a Super Bowl collab.

Usher onstage at the Super Bowl
Jackson State University / Jackson State University via Getty Images

“Justin wasn’t the only person that I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl, but the moment was maybe for later,” Usher revealed, adding that he’d love to see Justin play the halftime show himself one day.

Usher and Justin Bieber at a sporting event
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“He has a career that deserves it. It just didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to,” he said. “We’re gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that. I think that it’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously.”

Justin Bieber and Usher smiling at a festive event, both in winter-themed attire
Rob Kim / FilmMagic

You can watch Usher’s full Breakfast Club interview here.

