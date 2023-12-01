Timothée Chalamet Credited Zendaya For Inspiring His “Wonka” Press Tour Looks, And Here’s How

With the actors’ strike over, Timothée Chalamet was one of the first superstars to get back to work as he hit the road to promote his new movie, Wonka.
And with the global press tour now in full swing, Timmy has pulled out all the stops by cleverly embracing the candy-colored themes of the movie in his recent looks.
Kicking off with purple Prada in Japan, followed by a pink Tom Ford suit for this week’s London premiere, the Oscar nominee seems to be taking serious inspiration from Willy Wonka’s iconic purple overcoat — as seen on previous portrayals of the character by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.
More recently, Timmy swapped the pink hues for some shimmer as he seemed to embody a Golden Ticket in a sheer metallic shirt.
So, in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Timothée was asked about his fashion inspo for the press tour, prompting him to reveal that he took notes from another stylish costar of his.
“I feel like Zendaya’s a great example,” he said of his Dune castmate. “In this day and age, you can sort of lean into what the vibe of a movie is in the promotional stuff you do.”
Giving some insight into his vibrant press tour vision board, he added: “This movie is cheerful and fun and colorful.”
Of course, if there’s one thing we know about Zendaya, it’s that she’s gonna serve a fashion moment. And part of the magic behind her promotional red carpet looks has been how she draws links to her movies.
This was perhaps most evident while she was promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, when she and her stylist, Law Roach, garnered widespread praise for their references to the film in her looks throughout the press tour.
From her plunging spiderweb gown by Valentino — complete with a matching Spidey mask — to her sparkling web-inspired blazer by Alexander McQueen, Z’s nods to the titular character didn’t go unnoticed by fans.
And she even managed to subtly pay homage to some of the franchise’s villains too, like her Green Goblin-inspired look for The Graham Norton Show, or her memorable Roberto Cavalli “spine” dress, which was chosen as a reference to Doctor Octopus.
Needless to say, Timmy is taking notes from the right person — and it’s leaving us excited for what this iconic duo will pull out of the bag when it’s finally time for them to promote Dune: Part Two next year.