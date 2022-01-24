“I had the honor of walking for @muglerofficial twice: 1991 & 1992. When I was 18 then 19 years old,” Tracee wrote. “I desperately wanted to be a model. But, Super Model-dom was way out of my reach until my mother got a phone call from the incredible @manfredthierrymugler. My mother agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed me to model in the show as well.”