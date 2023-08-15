The Father Who Inspired “The Blind Side” Responded To Michael Oher’s “Insulting” Allegations That His Adoption Was Faked For Money

“They said the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family,” Sean said. “I sat Michael down and told him, ‘If you're planning to go to Ole Miss — or even considering Ole Miss — we think you have to be part of the family. This would do that, legally.’ We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn't adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship.”