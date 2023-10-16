Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollowed Priyanka Chopra Amid Her Messy Divorce From Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split has been anything but straightforward since he filed for divorce on Sept. 5 — and now, it looks like there may have been another potentially messy development in the drama.
If you’re a fan of the Jonas Brothers, you’ll know that their wives and families became a major part of the way they branded themselves as a group since their music comeback in 2019.
In the years since, Sophie, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas solidified their bond as a trio, often making public appearances in support of their husbands, and even referring to themselves as the J-sisters.
However, now that Sophie’s marriage to Joe has come to an end, it looks like her relationship with her former in-laws could be on the rocks, too.
Last week, numerousoutlets reported that Sophie and Priyanka unfollowed each other on Instagram. It’s unclear exactly when this happened, or who made the move first, however TMZ reported the news on Friday.
To make matters more confusing, it seems Sophie still follows Nick, Kevin, Danielle, and even Joe on the platform, making Priyanka the only member of the Jonas family — including her ex — that she appears to have cut social media ties with.
Since Sophie and Joe’s split first made headlines at the start of September, Priyanka hasn’t commented on the news, nor is there any other public indication as to why she and Sophie may have fallen out.
However, it does seem that Priyanka has stayed firm in her support of Joe amid the breakup, most recently attending the Jonas Brothers’ show in Orlando last Friday, soon after the unfollowing was reported.
For context, it previously seemed that Sophie and Priyanka had a pretty solid relationship.
Sophie and Joe started dating in 2016, and when Priyanka and Nick got together a few years later, the actor gushed about her new in-laws, describing Sophie and Danielle as her “family by proxy.”
But, despite any private conflict that may be unfolding between the former J-sisters, the drama surrounding Sophie and Joe’s divorce proceedings has quietened down for now.
In a statement released the same day, Sophie and Joe announced that they “have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK,” and that they “look forward to being great coparents.”