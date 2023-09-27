Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Latest $7.1-Million Tax Evasion Claims Against Shakira

Later this year, the singer is set to stand trial for a previous tax fraud case, in which she is accused of failing to pay $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

For a second time, Shakira is facing tax evasion charges in Spain.

Closeup of Shakira
Axelle / FilmMagic

On Tuesday, the Associated Press obtained a statement from Spanish prosecutors accusing the iconic singer of failing to pay around $7.1 million (€6.7 million) in taxes on her income in the year 2018.

Closeup of Shakira on her phone
David Ramos / Getty Images

According to Reuters, Shakira — who is Colombian — failed to declare the profits from a $12.5-million advance payment she received for her El Dorado World Tour that year, as well as other payments. She’s being accused by prosecutors of using an offshore company located in a tax haven to get out of paying the tax.

Closeup of Shakira
Dan Istitene - Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Per the AP, the singer has been informed of the charges in Miami, where she currently lives with her two sons, 10-year-old Milan and 8-year-old Sasha, who she shares with her ex, Gerard Piqué. However, her legal team purportedly claimed that she wasn't notified, and found out through the media.

Shakira with her sons on the VMAs red carpet
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for MTV

The new charges come two months after a Spanish court announced that Shakira would be investigated for alleged fraud on personal income and wealth tax in 2018.

Closeup of Shakira sitting at an outdoor event with sunglasses
Karwai Tang / WireImage

After these reports surfaced, a representative for the singer told People that she “defends having always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts” and “is confident that there will be a favorable resolution of her tax issues.”

Closeup of Shakira
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Of course, this is not the first time Shakira has been caught up in tax fraud allegations. In November, she is expected to stand trial in a previous $15 million tax evasion case, in which she is accused of allegedly not paying taxes between the years 2012 and 2014.

Closeup of Shakira
Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

For a bit of context, both of these legal disputes center around where Shakira officially lived in the years she is accused of evading tax.

Shakira onstage
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

In the first case, prosecutors argue that Shakira spent more than half of her time in Spain between 2012 and 2014, and therefore, was obliged to pay taxes in the country.

Closeup of Shakira
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

They allege that the Barcelona property she and Piqué bought in 2012 was her official home. However, Shakira has disputed this and denied any wrongdoing, claiming instead that her primary residence was located in the Bahamas.

Closeup of Shakira
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

According to the AP, Shakira’s team alleged that she paid the Spanish Tax Agency the amount she was said to have owed, and has no outstanding debts.

Closeup of Shakira
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

After she reportedly rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors last year, the case will go to trial. If she is found guilty, she could face a $24-million fine and a possible eight-year prison sentence.

Shakira holding her MTV awards
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As it stands, neither Shakira nor her team have commented on the new charges. BuzzFeed has reached out to a representative for Shakira for comment.

Closeup of Shakira
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer