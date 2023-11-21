People Think Rachel Zegler Manifested Her “Hunger Games” Role After She Reacted To Her 3-Year-Old Tweet About “The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes”

Long before she was cast in the prequel movie, Rachel was just a Hunger Games fan like the rest of us.

Three years ago, Rachel Zegler was like any other Hunger Games superfan. Now, she’s the newest face of the franchise and brushing shoulders with her icons.

Rachel smiling with her hands on her heart as she sits for an interview
Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

As you probably know, Rachel stars as Lucy Gray Baird in the new Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which hit theaters last week.

Rachel on the red carpet with one of her costars
Axelle / FilmMagic

The new movie is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, who wrote the original Hunger Games trilogy. It takes place 64 years before Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence in the OG saga) volunteered as tribute for the 74th Hunger Games.

Screenshot from &quot;The Ballad of Songbirds &amp;amp; Snakes&quot;
Lionsgate / YouTube / Via youtu.be

The film centers on a young Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blyth) before he became the menacing president of Panem we met in the original saga.

A closeup of Coriolanus
Lionsgate / YouTube / Via youtu.be

According to the movie’s official description, young Snow is “reluctantly assigned to mentor” Rachel’s character, Lucy Gray, as he attempts to rebuild his family’s failing lineage.

Screenshot from &quot;The Ballad of Songbirds &amp;amp; Snakes&quot;
Lionsgate / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Tom and Rachel are joined by a star-studded cast, including Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis.

the cast of &quot;The Ballad of Songbirds &amp;amp; Snakes&quot;
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Lionsgate

And so, as the movie receives widespread praise from fans after its opening weekend, it seems like Rachel was the perfect fit for the role — no less because she’s a superfan herself.

Closeup of Rachel Zegler
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Yesterday, Rachel marked a full circle moment on Twitter, now known as X, as she dug up an old fan interaction where she showed her love for the Hunger Games franchise — namely, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The cast of &quot;The Ballad of Songbirds &amp;amp; Snakes&quot;
John Phillips / Getty Images for Lionsgate UK

The interaction started off when Rachel tweeted calling for Suzanne Collins to write a trilogy of books centered around the origins of Haymitch Abernathy.

Closeup of Haymitch
Lionsgate

Played by Woody Harrelson in the OG movies, Haymitch was the winner of the 50th Hunger Games and subsequently served as a mentor to fellow District 12 tributes, Katniss and Peeta.

Haymitch and Katniss
Lionsgate

“Girls don’t want boys. Girls want suzanne collins to release a haymitch abernathy origin trilogy,” Rachel wrote all the way back in January 2021.

Twitter: @rachelzegler

She added: “And when we get the movie adaptation.............. TELL ME YOU DIDN’T FEEL ALL OF THE FEELINGS WHEN HE WAS WATCHING THE CAPITOL CHILDREN PLAY FIGHT W SWORDS. God i love the hunger games. and woody harrelson’s portrayal.”

Twitter: @rachelzegler

In response to the post, one fan complained that Suzanne had prioritized publishing a novel about President Snow’s origin story before Haymitch, saying: “The fact that we got a book on snow but not haymitch... this should be illegal.”

Twitter: @anatheathen

However, Rachel was quick to defend The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, asking in return: “Did you read it? I enjoyed it so much.”

Twitter: @rachelzegler

When the fan said they’d picked up a copy of the book, which was released eight months prior to this interaction, Rachel responded and said she enjoyed it so much she “didn't want it to end.”

Twitter: @rachelzegler

At the time, a number of fans called for Rachel to be cast in a movie adaptation of the novel, with one person writing: “Rachel zegler as lucy gray in the ballad of songbirds and snakes movie WHEN.”

Twitter: @nicoleackman16

Well, as fate would have it, Rachel’s casting as Lucy Gray was announced by Lionsgate more than a year later in May 2022.

Closeup of Rachel Zegler
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

Reflecting on the nearly three-year-old interaction yesterday, Rachel reposted her tweet about how much she loved reading The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, joking: “girl get up.”

Twitter: @rachelzegler

Of course, fans are loving the sweet full circle moment, and can’t help but wonder if the powers of collective manifestation had anything to do with it.

Twitter: @wolfiesqualley

So, being that Rachel is a certified Hunger Games superfan, it makes sense that she struggled to keep her cool while meeting the original face of the franchise, Jennifer Lawrence, for the first time.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, Rachel recalled her first real-life interaction with the Oscar winner at a Christian Dior runway show in September.

Rachel and Jennifer sitting several people apart front row at the runway show
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

“I didn’t want to be weird. I was just kind of psyching myself up to talk to her,” Rachel said after noting she’s the only member of the cast to have personally met J.Law.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“She was so unbelievably kind,” she added, before giving the backstory behind the viral video of them laughing together as they posed for a picture.

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“In that clip, [Jennifer is] actually saying, ‘Let’s do another photo where I’m strangling you and saying you’ll never take my part!’” she remembered of the conversation, which can be faintly heard in the clip. “And that’s exactly what I wanted from her.”

Closeup of Jennifer Lawrence
Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

We’d expect nothing less! You can watch the cast’s full interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show here.

