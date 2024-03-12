An Oscars Producer Apologized For Putting Al Pacino In A “Tough Spot” After He Was Accused Of Intentionally Skipping The Best Picture Nominees

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
There were a ton of talking points from Sunday’s Oscars, and one of the most memorable moments came courtesy of Al Pacino.
As you’ll probably know, Al made a special appearance at the end of the night to hand out the final award for Best Picture — and it’s safe to say that his presenting approach sparked quite the conversation.
The confusion surrounding Al’s Best Picture reveal wasn’t helped by the fact he didn’t announce the nominees beforehand, as is the standard procedure. And it wasn’t long before viewers started speculating that he’d taken it upon himself to skip that part on purpose.
Before long, Al quickly addressed the “controversy” by issuing a statement confirming that it was not his call to exclude the list of nominees.
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
And amid all the conversation, Oscars producer Molly McNearney confirmed it was “a creative decision” not to have Al read the nominees because they were “very worried that the show was going to be long.”
That aside, Molly took a moment to address Al’s unusual way of announcing the winner, which she said “made it a little confusing.”
Well, if Al’s eyes saw Oppenheimer, ours saw TV greatness, so we’re all winners. You can check out the rest of our Oscars content here.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions