Olivia Colman Said She Didn’t Mind Being Cut From “Barbie” Because She Still “Got Paid For The Job,” And I Love Her Honesty

Sounds as if Olivia Colman has no hard feelings about being cut from Barbie.
In case you missed it, Helen Mirren — who narrates the hit movie — revealed last month that she and Olivia came together for a shared scene that never made it into the final edit.
“It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses,” she said, per Variety. “She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator, and I had to fight her off.”
Though they did actually shoot the scene, Olivia’s cameo was sadly cut from the movie. And now the Oscar winner has spilled on the behind-the-scenes details.
Talking to IndieWire on Wednesday, Olivia revealed that she never even got to see the footage herself, before admitting that she completely understood why the scene was ultimately scrapped.
Keeping it real as always, Olivia made it clear that she had no complaints about the whole fiasco: “It was kind of perfect for me because I got paid for the job, and then no one could say I was shit in it.”
It didn’t take long for Olivia’s comments to gain attention online, and for many fans, it was their first time hearing about the scrapped cameo.
Of course, Olivia is the latest in a long line of famous faces revealed to have nearly appeared inBarbie.
Similarly, Michael Cera, who played Allan, dropped the bombshell that two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck was originally set to appear in a fight scene but backed out at the last minute because of scheduling conflicts.
And so, with confirmation that Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie is working on The Sims movie, maybe this lot will be first in line for cameos?