Olivia Colman Said She Didn’t Mind Being Cut From “Barbie” Because She Still “Got Paid For The Job,” And I Love Her Honesty

Olivia shot a scene “where she comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator,” prompting Helen Mirren to “fight her off.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

Sounds as if Olivia Colman has no hard feelings about being cut from Barbie.

Olivia Colman in a V-neck dress at an event
Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

In case you missed it, Helen Mirren — who narrates the hit movie — revealed last month that she and Olivia came together for a shared scene that never made it into the final edit.

Helen Mirren poses at an event in a chic blazer and statement earrings
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

“It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses,” she said, per Variety. “She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator, and I had to fight her off.”

Close-up of Olivia at a gala, smiling
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Though they did actually shoot the scene, Olivia’s cameo was sadly cut from the movie. And now the Oscar winner has spilled on the behind-the-scenes details.

Olivia in elegant attire with necklace, standing before a festive backdrop
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Talking to IndieWire on Wednesday, Olivia revealed that she never even got to see the footage herself, before admitting that she completely understood why the scene was ultimately scrapped.

Olivia Colman in a velvet blazer with statement earrings at an event
Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“They had arranged a call between me; David Heyman, the producer; and Greta Gerwig. I thought, Oh, I know what this must be,” she recalled. “It made perfect sense because it didn’t add to the story, it was just fun. Maybe they were running over, I don’t know.”

Keeping it real as always, Olivia made it clear that she had no complaints about the whole fiasco: “It was kind of perfect for me because I got paid for the job, and then no one could say I was shit in it.”

Olivia Colman smiling and waving at the camera
Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Olivia’s comments to gain attention online, and for many fans, it was their first time hearing about the scrapped cameo.

Actress wearing dark V-neck attire with gold accessories, posing for the camera
Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

“this is how i find out THE olivia colman was supposed to be in barbie,” one person commented on X, echoed by others who expressed outrage over the scene being cut.


“SHE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE IN BARBIE?? I’m gonna sob,” added another.


“GRETA GERWIG DROP OLIVIA’s CUT!” demanded someone else.

Of course, Olivia is the latest in a long line of famous faces revealed to have nearly appeared in Barbie.

Olivia smiling in a long-sleeved dress with draped detail stands next to Timothée Chalamet, in a pin-striped suit, also smiling
Dave Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett / WireImage

In addition to actors like Dan Levy, Bowen Yang, and Jonathan Groff, who were all considered for parts in the movie, Greta previously said she had plans for Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan to make surprise appearances.

Saiorse and Timothée at the &quot;Little Women&quot; premiere, she in a black dress and he in a pink suit
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

“Both of them couldn't do it,” the director told CinemaBlend last summer. “I was so annoyed. I love them so much […] it felt like doing something without my children.”

Similarly, Michael Cera, who played Allan, dropped the bombshell that two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck was originally set to appear in a fight scene but backed out at the last minute because of scheduling conflicts.

Ben casually dressed in jeans and a T-shirt walking on street, flanked by others
Rb / GC Images

“I think Ben wanted to do it, but he was directing his movie,” the Superbad actor said. “They’re like, ‘Okay, Ben’s out, something has to happen here. So you’re gonna fight them.’”

And so, with confirmation that Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie is working on The Sims movie, maybe this lot will be first in line for cameos?

Margot posing in a strapless gown at a media event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Topics in this article

Skip to footer