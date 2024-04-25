Miranda Cosgrove Revealed This Awkward Downside To A New Generation Of Kids Discovering “iCarly,” And Now I Feel Old

“It’s funny because there was a moment when a lot of young kids didn’t really know who I was…and then Netflix got the show and they started playing the old seasons.”

Ellen Durney
In the 2000s, Miranda Cosgrove was one of Hollywood's best-known child stars. And now, at 30 years old, her iconic shows are being discovered by a whole new generation of viewers.

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Miranda looked back at her first-ever movie role in School of Rock when she was just 9 years old, prompting Kelly Ripa to point out that she’s barely changed since she made her acting debut.

In response, Miranda told the story of a recent interaction with a young fan who’d recently stumbled upon Nickelodeon’s iCarly, in which she starred as a teenager from 2007 to 2012.

“It’s funny because there was a moment when a lot of young kids didn’t really know who I was because [iCarly] hadn’t been on for a while,” she began. “And then Netflix got the show and they started playing the old seasons.”

So, with a whole new generation of kids watching her teenage self on iCarly, Miranda recalled that a newer fan she met on a shopping trip to Target was a little surprised to see that she’d grown up.

“There’s a little boy just kind of looking at me in the toy aisle. He kept looking up at me. He was, like, 7, and I thought, oh my gosh, he must watch the show!” she said. “And then he kind of kept following me around. And finally, I thought he was going to say he watched. Instead, he was like, ‘You got old!’”

In light of the fact that Miranda’s hardly changed in the years since the original iCarly series ended, Kelly — understandably — reacted in complete shock, prompting the Drake & Josh star to note that “kids are so honest.”

“I’m going to disagree with him,” Kelly said in Miranda’s defense. “You did not [get old], because I’ve been interviewing you now on this show for years, and you look exactly the same.”

As you’ll probably know, the OG iCarly cast reunited in 2021 for a Paramount+ reboot of the popular kids’ show.

The only cast member not to return was Jennette McCurdy, who’s spoken candidly about her negative experiences as a child star. In her 2022 memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette recalled telling Miranda there was “nothing” she could say to convince her to reprise her role.

Even though the reboot was canceled in 2023 after three seasons, the show was received well by viewers — particularly those who grew up watching the OG show in the 2000s and 2010s.

You can watch Miranda’s interview on Live with Kelly and Mark here.

