An Oscars Producer Revealed That Messi The “Anatomy Of A Fall” Dog’s Viral Clapping Moment Had To Be Pre-Taped Because He Wouldn’t Stop Barking In The Dress Rehearsal

“I think he was confused by a signal that a camera guy was giving. He thought it was the barking command.”

Step aside Oppenheimer, the 2024 Oscars was all about Messi the dog.

messi in a seat at the oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Yep, if the “breakout animal” at last year’s Academy Awards was Jenny the donkey from the Banshees of Inisherin, and this year's was Messi, the French border collie who starred as Snoop in Anatomy Of A Fall.

NEON / YouTube / Via youtu.be

If you’ve not seen the movie, Messi’s performance is undeniably fantastic, particularly in one heartbreaking scene where Snoop experiences an accidental overdose. The moment required Messi to learn how to convincingly play dead — a skill his trainer said took two months to master.

Suffice it to say, if there were an Academy Award for Best Dog Actor, Messi would have won it, fair and square. Therefore, fans were thrilled to see that he was in attendance at the Oscars on Sunday, where his movie was up for five awards, including Best Picture.

messi in the audience wearing a bowtie
ABC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

It’s worth noting that Messi’s attendance at the Oscars was made all the more exciting by the fact that it was previously reported that he wouldn’t be going.


This was after multiple film companies allegedly complained that having him attend the Oscars nominees luncheon in February gave Anatomy Of A Fall a competitive advantage while the Academy's voting window was still open.

Much to viewers’ delight, Messi made a few appearances throughout the show — first when he got a shoutout in Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue, and a second time when he was seen clapping his paws for Robert Downey Jr.’s Best Supporting Actor win.

ABC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

As well as going viral online, the clapping moment was a major hit with the A-listers in the audience — notably Ryan Gosling, whose face visibly lit up when he saw Messi on screen in the auditorium.

And while we don’t doubt that Messi could learn to clap if he needed to, it was revealed in behind-the-scenes footage that the viral moment was pre-taped and made possible by a prop assistant who laid on the floor clapping together two fake paws.

the prop assistant on the floor holding up fake paws next to messi
@lauraandmessi / Instagram / Via Instagram: @lauraandmessi

And now, Oscars producer Molly McNearney has shared more backstage info about how the pup was able to steal the show.

messi on a leash at the show
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Speaking with Variety, Molly pulled back the curtain and revealed that there was originally a plan for Messi to appear live at the ceremony, but said they had to re-strategize after he got a little over-excited in the dress rehearsal.

Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

“We realized pretty quickly after the nominations brunch and the frenzy online about this dog that we should have him at the Oscars,” she said. “Hours before the show, we brought him in and he barked a lot in the dress rehearsal.”


But before you start questioning Messi’s professionalism, Molly did make it clear that it “wasn’t his fault,” saying: “I think he was confused by a signal that a camera guy was giving. He thought it was the barking command.”

So, despite Jimmy later joking that they could’ve just let Messi “bark throughout the show,” the producers thought it might be safer if they pre-taped his appearances — including one where Messi peed on Matt Damon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a nod to Jimmy’s long-running “feud” with the actor.

You can read Molly’s full interview with Variety here. And here’s where you can check out the rest of our Oscars content.

