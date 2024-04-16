Matthew McConaughey Recalled Working With Jennifer Lopez On “The Wedding Planner” Back In 2001, And Here’s What He Had To Say

Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Jennifer Lopez hasn’t always escaped criticism throughout her career, but if there’s one person who has her back, it’s Matthew McConaughey.

Jennifer Lopez in a dress with floral accents at an event
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

As you’ll probably know, Matthew and J.Lo go back a long way, first starring together in the 2001 romantic comedy, The Wedding Planner.

Screenshot from &quot;The Wedding Planner&quot;
Archive Photos / Getty Images

In the movie, Jen stars as a wedding planner called Mary, who unexpectedly falls in love with Matthew’s character, Steve — who happens to be the fiancé of one of her clients.

The film was a hit, making nearly $100 million at the worldwide box office. And now, more than 20 years since they first shared the screen, Matthew is still filled with praise for his costar.

Jennifer Lopez in a dotted, cropped blouse with high-waisted pants, Matthew in a dark suit, posing at an event
Steve Granitz / WireImage

While looking back at some of his most iconic roles with People last week, the Oscar winner recalled working with Jennifer on The Wedding Planner, hailing her multi-talented abilities.

Matthew McConaughey wearing a suit with a bow tie, looking away from camera
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

“Look, I don't know what a five-threat is, but it's more than a four-threat, a quad-threat… Whatever a five-threat is is what she is,” he began, praising her hard work and dedication to her craft.

Closeup of J.Lo and Matthew McConaughey
Kmazur / WireImage

“I've never seen someone be able to choreograph something so cleanly and clearly and actually hit the coordination of that scene,” he added. “[It would be] a two-minute scene. Take one's two minutes. Take two is 2:01. Take three is 1:59. Take four, it's 2:01. She had it down.”

While J.Lo is obviously a natural in front of the cameras, Matthew also attributed her success in Hollywood to her hard work behind the scenes: “That woman's a worker...and she knows what she wants to do, and she does what she needs to do to pull off what she wants to do.”

Jennifer Lopez in a strapless gown with large floral embellishments on the sleeves at the Golden Globes
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Adorably, Matthew’s comments closely echo those he gave in January 2021 when the A-list pair reunited to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, telling Jennifer: “I love your intentionality, I love how deliberate you are. You would have it down.”

Matthew and J.Lo sharing a dance during an outdoor scene
Archive Photos / Getty Images

“You prepare so well for everything you do,” he said. “I love your deliberation and the preparation you have.”

Of course, J.Lo returned the compliment at the time by telling Matthew it was a joy to work together on the hit movie so early in their respective careers.

Matthew McConaughey in a shirt smiling during an interview
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

“I so enjoyed working with you,” she said. “We had such a nice rapport and chemistry. We were somewhat at the beginning of our careers at that time. It was exciting to be working on any movie. I still feel that way. It was a magical time.”

You can watch Matthew recap more of his best-loved movie roles with People here.

