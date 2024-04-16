Matthew McConaughey Recalled Working With Jennifer Lopez On “The Wedding Planner” Back In 2001, And Here’s What He Had To Say

“Look, I don't know what a five-threat is, but it's more than a four-threat, a quad-threat… Whatever a five-threat is is what she is,” he began, praising her hard work and dedication to her craft.
While J.Lo is obviously a natural in front of the cameras, Matthew also attributed her success in Hollywood to her hard work behind the scenes: “That woman's a worker...and she knows what she wants to do, and she does what she needs to do to pull off what she wants to do.”
Adorably, Matthew’s comments closely echo those he gave in January 2021 when the A-list pair reunited to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, telling Jennifer: “I love your intentionality, I love how deliberate you are. You would have it down.”
Of course, J.Lo returned the compliment at the time by telling Matthew it was a joy to work together on the hit movie so early in their respective careers.