“So I walk up really close to his face and then I'm like, ‘Maybe I should kiss him. When else am I ever going to get a chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio, ever?’” she recalled. “But another part of my brain clicks and I just go, whack! I hit him in the face. And then I scream, ‘Fuck you!’ And that's not in the script at all. The room just went dead silent and I froze.”