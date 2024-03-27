Lukas Gage Said Being Attacked At A Party And Getting His Teeth Knocked Out Helped His Performance In “Road House”

“I have to say it with a smile, but that was actually the most intense, horrible experience, but I made it out.”

Lukas Gage opened up about how a traumatic life experience fueled his performance in Road House.

In case you didn’t know, Lukas appears alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor in the new Amazon Prime Video movie, a remake of the 1989 classic starring Patrick Swayze.

The new film centers around Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter played by Jake, who takes on work as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. Before the job descends into chaos, Dalton trains up several other bouncers working at the venue — including a character named Billy, who Lukas plays.

As you’d expect, the role involved several fight scenes, and while speaking at the film’s premiere on March 19, Lukas opened up about how he was able to channel the right energy for the scenes after being "jumped" earlier in his life.

“I got beat up in a fight,” the 28-year-old told Page Six on the red carpet before explaining that the terrifying situation came about when he was at “the wrong party at the wrong time.”

“They picked on my friend, and I wanted to be the hero, and I jumped in, and they kicked my ass,” he said, noting that he still has visible scars from the attack and even had to get dental veneers after his teeth were knocked out. “I'm still scared as hell. I don't wanna get jumped again.”

Talking about Road House, Lukas said that he’s by no means “a fighter” but could definitely “draw on [his] fear” of “not wanting to get [his] ass kicked” while shooting the fight scenes.

“We always smile and make light of the things that are most disturbing and traumatic for us,” he said, attempting to see the bright side of it all. “I have to say it with a smile, but that was actually the most intense, horrible experience, but I made it out.”

When asked if he had a message for the people who attacked him all those years ago, the White Lotus star said: “You guys, thank you for the fake teeth... But fuck you.”

Of course, with Conor McGregor as a costar, Lukas wasn’t the only actor in the movie drawing from real-life experience. And the MMA fighter even said that some of his and Jake's intense scenes occasionally got a little too real.

“It wasn't fake fighting,” Conor said at the same premiere. “As a man who fights for a living, it was very, very real. Very much real. There were real shots landed.”

“I gave him a wallop, he gave me one back, and then the stuntmen that were stepping in at times took some big shots also,” he added.

For what it’s worth, Jake seemed to corroborate this, saying during an appearance on The Tonight Show that he definitely took a few hits on set.

“By mistake, he clocked me in the face,” Jake said of his costar. “We would do a take [of] fake fighting, and then we'd go watch the monitors to see it back, to see what worked.”


“He was always great with me,” the actor emphasized of working with Conor. “He would tell me to do things like, ‘Oh, you know, turn your hand, move a little bit more this way to try to make it look more real.’”

Road House is now available to stream on Prime Video.

