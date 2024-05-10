“If You Say No, It’ll Be A No Forever": Law Roach Named The Luxury Designers That Zendaya Never Wears Because They Refused To Dress Her At The Start Of Her Career

“They would all say no. ‘Try again next year.’”

Zendaya may be one of Hollywood’s brightest stars today, but her longtime stylist, Law Roach, just revealed that some luxury fashion houses were once reluctant to dress her.

Law Roach and Zendaya at the Met Gala
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

Appearing on the latest episode of The Cutting Room Floor podcast with Recho Omondi, Law — who’s been styling Zendaya since she was 14 — talked about being turned down by Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci, and Valentino when trying to source looks for Z earlier in her career.

Closeup of Zendaya
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

“I would write [to] the big five…and they would all say no. ‘Try again next year,’ ‘she’s too green,’ ‘she’s not on our calendar,’” he recalled being told at the time, adding that he’s kept “all the receipts.”

Close-up of Zendaya in a white top with a sleek hairstyle at an event
Steve Granitz / WireImage

It wasn’t long after this that Zendaya shot to superstardom, making her Met Gala debut at 18 and scoring a coveted American Vogue cover just two years later. And while such major milestones may have altered the designers’ attitudes toward dressing her, Law made it clear that the initial reluctance won’t be forgotten.

Zendaya in a black dress with embellished accents and a headpiece at a gala event
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“By the time she got to American Vogue, she still had never wore any of those designers. She still hasn’t,” he said, clarifying that Z only started wearing Valentino in public after she signed a major contract with the brand in 2020.

Law Roach and Zendaya at an event
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

When Recho responded in disbelief, Law said that, aside from in editorial shoots, Zendaya hasn’t worn looks by any of those labels and won’t anytime soon — all because they were so quick to turn her down at the start.

Closeup of Zendaya at the Met Gala
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet — any press, any appearance, never. Never,” he said. “The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract, so when I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”

Celebrity Zendaya in elegant black lace attire posing at an event
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Law’s mantra seriously impressed fans online, who praised him for advocating for Z and knowing her worth, even when others seemingly didn’t.

Law Roach and Zendaya at a &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot; premiere
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

“He protected her and IM HERE FOR IT,” one user wrote in the comments section on TikTok, echoed by someone else who praised Zendaya for trusting in Law from the start.


“Damn, when u really sit and think about it. He took the biggest risk & Z had trust in him to never steer her wrong. I pray to always have a Law Roach in my corner,” they wrote.

Moreover, plenty of other users called out the major designers that missed out on a chance to work with Z and Law — who will surely go down in Hollywood history as one of the most iconic fashion duos of all time.

Zendaya in an oversized suit poses with Law Roach in a coat, cap, and sunglasses at an event
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“If they couldn’t see the vision they don’t get to reap the reward when it comes true 👏👏👏,” one TikTok user commented.


“Imagine being a fashion house and fumbling ZENDAYA!?! Gaaag,” added someone else.

Law — who’s become known for pulling incredible archival looks for his clients — previously said that he had to dig into vintage archives out of “necessity” when he and Zendaya first started working together because so few designers were willing to dress her.

Zendaya stands on a red carpet, wearing a long-sleeve gown with a keyhole neckline
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

“We’ve been [pulling vintage] since Zendaya and I began working together, for 13 years now. At first, it came out of necessity because back when we started, nobody would lend her clothes,” he told Vogue in February. “And I come from vintage — I had a vintage store in Chicago — so a lot of the things that she wore were things from my store or vintage pieces.”

Well, let that be a lesson! Here’s where you can find Law’s full appearance on The Cutting Room Floor.

