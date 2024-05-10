Law Roach Revealed Exactly What He Wants Zendaya To Wear To His Funeral, And I’m Obsessed

Law Roach has been styling Zendaya for well over a decade now, and it sounds like he hopes to continue into the afterlife, too.
In a recent appearance on the Fashion Radiopodcast, Law talked all about his life and career — and even divulged detailed plans for his own funeral.
While speaking to DJ Fat Tony, 45-year-old Law revealed that he’s been planning his funeral “for years” and has set aside money to make sure it’s exactly as he wants.
“There is a dress code,” he began, stating the obvious. “I want a PR team. I want Mariah to sing, you know. I want Celine Dion to sing... I have the budget set aside to pay them to perform.”
So, along with Celine and Mariah, Law also said he’s briefed Zendaya, his longtime muse, on precisely what she should wear to his funeral — having even gone as far as to give her reference photos.
“I already told Zendaya, you have to have on a sickening black skirt-set,” he said, specifying “a vintage Alexander McQueen for Givenchy with a big hat, with the veil.” “I’ve told her the references — Coretta Scott King at Martin Luther King’s funeral. It’s a thing. I wanna pay for it, and I want it to be long as fuck, like five hours.”
Now, it wasn’t long before fans on X caught word of Law’s plans for Zendaya — and let’s just say, people aren’t exactly surprised.
And while fans were certainly amused by Law’s quotes, the whole thing is ultimately a testament to how much he and Zendaya love working together.
You can listen to Law’s full interview on the Fashion Radio podcast here. And in the meantime, I’ll get started on my funeral mood board.