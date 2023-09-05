Kourtney Kardashian Is Home From The Hospital And “Feeling Better” After Travis Barker’s “Urgent Family Matter” Sparked Concern Among Fans

On Friday, Blink-182 announced they were postponing several shows overseas so Travis could see to an "urgent family matter" at home in the US.

Ellen Durney
After a ton of speculation and concern, fans finally have an explanation for Blink-182’s mysteriously postponed shows.

For context, the band released a sudden statement on social media on Friday announcing that their shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin were postponed until further notice.

They said the postponement was due to the fact that their drummer, Travis Barker, had to unexpectedly return to the US to deal with “an urgent family matter.” The statement concluded that more information would soon be shared in regards to his return.

Of course, since Travis’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is currently pregnant, it didn’t take long for fans to speculate that perhaps the “urgent” matter was related to their baby.

“I hope kourtney and the baby are ok,” one social media user wrote in response to the announcement, echoed by hundreds of others who expressed concern for Kourt and the baby’s well-being.

Others theorized that perhaps she’d gone into labor. Neither Travis nor Kourtney have shared their baby’s due date, but the pregnancy was announced in June, prompting numerous outlets to speculate that the new arrival could be born anytime between October and December.

But despite the online guesswork, it soon became apparent that Kourtney had not gone into labor, as a day later she was photographed leaving the hospital in LA, still looking visibly pregnant with Travis alongside her.

The same day, videos also surfaced of Kris Jenner dancing and enjoying herself with friends at Beyoncé’s LA concert the previous night, which helped reassure fans that Kourt must be doing OK.

And now, after all the fans’ detective work over the weekend, we have confirmation that all is well.

A source told People that Kourtney paid a “brief” visit to the hospital last week, but is “back home now with her kids” and “feeling better.”

The insider didn’t specify exactly what the hospital trip was for, but they did offer confirmation that Kourt is OK and “happy to have Travis back home.”

Since announcing that they’re expecting a baby, Kourtney and Travis have given fans regular updates regarding the pregnancy.

Last month, Kourtney shared a carousel of photographs of her baby bump on Instagram, writing, “growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy.”

Travis is already a dad to 17-year-old Alabama, 19-year-old Landon, and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Meanwhile, this marks Kourtney’s fourth pregnancy. She shares Mason, 13; Penelope, 11; and Reign, 8; with her ex, Scott Disick.

