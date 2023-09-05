On Friday, Blink-182 announced they were postponing several shows overseas so Travis could see to an “urgent family matter” at home in the US.
Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.— blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023
I’m gonna say a little prayer for Kourtney Kardashian and baby despite what you think of the Kardashian’s no one deserves any ill will towards a pregnancy #TheKardashians— Melissa’s Fivehead 👽 (@Thisgirliegirl) September 2, 2023
I have a feeling Kourtney had/is having their baby 🥹 https://t.co/o02UzkR3dt— Cindy (@0cotlense) September 1, 2023
