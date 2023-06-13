Jennifer Lawrence had a sweet full circle moment while promoting her new movie this week.
As I’m sure you know, J. Law took a break from acting for a little while, but now she’s back in full force.
Jennifer is currently promoting her new movie, No Hard Feelings. She stars in the upcoming film as a struggling Uber driver named Maddie who gets hired by a couple to date their shy and inexperienced 19-year-old son, Percy, in an effort to bring him out of his shell before he goes to college.
Off the back of her acting hiatus, No Hard Feelings comes as Jennifer’s third movie in four years — and her first-ever big-screen comedy.
In a new interview with Good Morning America, the Hunger Games star opened up about what convinced her to take on the role after the birth of her son, Cy, in February 2022.
“I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn't planning on working,” she said, recalling the first time she ever read the script for the movie, which is actually based on a real-life Craigslist advertisement that the film’s director stumbled upon four years ago.
Jennifer confessed the script was too good to pass up, calling it the “funniest thing” she’d ever read.
And now, with her comeback era well and truly underway, Jennifer enjoyed a sentimental moment during the GMA interview when she was presented with a clip from a conversation she had with Barbara Walters in 2013.
In the old snippet, Jennifer — fresh off the back of her big Oscar win — is asked to describe where she sees herself in 10 years' time.
After giving the question some thought, a then-22-year-old Jen replies: “Not in LA. In a house, on a big property, and maybe starting a family, everything’s calm. I have a minivan.”
Watching the clip 10 years later, present-day Jennifer couldn’t hide her delight, quipping that she has “a Volvo, but it’s not a minivan.”
As for the rest, 22-year-old Jennifer’s predictions were fairly accurate — she now lives in New York with her son, Cy, and husband, Cooke Maroney.
Taking a moment to appreciate her life as it is today, Jennifer described her family of three as “the greatest thing in the world.”
“I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it,” she said.