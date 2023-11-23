Jamie Foxx Has Been Accused Of Sexual Assault

The alleged incident is said to have taken place in August 2015.

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

CONTENT WARNING: This post discusses allegations of sexual assault.

Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman eight years ago.

Joe Maher / Getty Images

In a new lawsuit, obtained by numerous outlets, a woman claims that the actor — whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop — assaulted her at the Catch rooftop restaurant in New York City in August 2015.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

Recalling the alleged incident, the plaintiff — referred to in the documents as Jane Doe — claims that she and a friend were seated “one table away” from Foxx and the cofounder of the Catch Hospitality Group, Mark Birnbaum, who were apparently drinking together.

Axelle / FilmMagic

At around 1.00 a.m., the woman claims she approached Foxx and Birnbaum’s table to ask for a selfie with the actor, to which he apparently replied: “Sure baby, anything for you.”

Joe Maher / Getty Images

After taking some pictures, Foxx allegedly began complimenting Doe’s appearance, telling her she had a “supermodel body” and that she smelt good. She also claims he told her she looked like Gabrielle Union.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

In the complaint, Doe claims that Foxx “seemed intoxicated” before he guided her to a more private area of the rooftop where she alleges she was sexually assaulted by him. A representative for Foxx did not immediately respond when contacted by BuzzFeed for comment.

Axelle / FilmMagic

A Catch NYC security guard who is alleged to have witnessed the assault, but did not intervene, is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Lance King / Getty Images

Doe claims that Foxx stopped touching her upon realizing that her friend had come out onto the rooftop, at which point he allegedly walked over to the nearby security guard.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As a result of the alleged assault, the woman claims in the legal filings that she “suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, post-traumatic stress disorder and other physical and emotional damage.”

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

The lawsuit also alleges that Birnbaum and Catch NYC breached their duty of care and enabled the assault to happen. The restaurant, its employees, and Birnbaum are listed as defendants in the complaint.

Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

The alleged victim is seeking a trial by jury. She is suing for compensatory and punitive damages, alleging “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.”

Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

The lawsuit is one of a number of sexual assault complaints to have been filed this week ahead of New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA) expiry on Nov. 24.

Wil R / GC Images

According to MSNBC, the ASA bill “provides victims of sexual assault who were 18 years or older at the time of their abuse a one-year look-back period to file a lawsuit against their abuser and, if applicable, the institution that harbored them,” regardless of how long ago the crime occurred.

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer