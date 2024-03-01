In spite of all the ups and downs throughout her marriage to Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith said she’d be happy for her daughter to have a similar relationship one day.
As I’m sure you know, 2023 brought a lot of revelations about Will and Jada’s marriage — namely, the news that they’d been secretly separated for years.
Given that Jada and Will had been publicly presenting themselves as a happy couple during their separation, the news that they were no longer together came as quite a shock. However, it wasn’t long before Jada made it clear that they were fully committed to rebuilding their marriage.
So it sounds as if Will and Jada are focused on mending their bond, and despite the turbulent times, Jada said in a recent interview that their separation has been a valuable opportunity for growth.
As you’ll know, Will and Jada are parents to Willow Smith, 23, and Jaden Smith, 25. During the interview, host Danielle Robay asked Jada if she’d approve if Willow ever had a relationship that followed a similar path to hers with Will.
Around the time Jada published her memoir, reports surfaced claiming that Willow and Jaden weren’t loving the way that their parents’ relationship drama was playing out so publicly.
Willow hasn’t directly commented on her parents’ relationship since then, although it’s evident that they all remain incredibly close, with Jada describing her daughter as an “exceptional artist.”