Jada Pinkett Smith Said She Wouldn’t Mind If Willow Smith Had A Marriage Like Hers One Day

After the revelation that Will and Jada had been secretly separated since 2016, reports claimed that their kids, Willow and Jaden, felt “bad for their dad.”

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

In spite of all the ups and downs throughout her marriage to Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith said she’d be happy for her daughter to have a similar relationship one day.

Will, Jada, and their children posing at a media event
Amy Sussman / WireImage

As I’m sure you know, 2023 brought a lot of revelations about Will and Jada’s marriage — namely, the news that they’d been secretly separated for years.

Jada in a high-neck gown and Will in a suit with a lapel pin at a media event
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

In October, while promoting her memoir, Worthy, Jada told Hoda Kotb that she and Will — who got married in 1997 — had been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.


During the exclusive NBC interview, she recalled that their bond was “fractured” by “a lot of things” and they made the decision to separate after they’d both become “exhausted with trying.”


“I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said, later revealing that she and Will hadn’t lived together in two years.

Given that Jada and Will had been publicly presenting themselves as a happy couple during their separation, the news that they were no longer together came as quite a shock. However, it wasn’t long before Jada made it clear that they were fully committed to rebuilding their marriage.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together, waving and smiling at a SAG Awards event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” she told Hoda. “We will work through whatever.”


During a subsequent interview, she added, “We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together … back to a life partnership. He can’t be this perfect, idealized husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human he is.”

So it sounds as if Will and Jada are focused on mending their bond, and despite the turbulent times, Jada said in a recent interview that their separation has been a valuable opportunity for growth.

Will and Jada seated at an event, smiling; he&#x27;s in a suit and tie, she&#x27;s in a glittering sleeveless dress
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

“As much as Will and I have tried to get away from each other, it's not happening,” she said during the Feb. 29 episode of the PrettySmart With Danielle Robay podcast


“To know that I have someone by my side that, no matter what, is dedicated to learning how to love and learning how to love me, and vice versa, I don't know what else you could ask for,” she added.

As you’ll know, Will and Jada are parents to Willow Smith, 23, and Jaden Smith, 25. During the interview, host Danielle Robay asked Jada if she’d approve if Willow ever had a relationship that followed a similar path to hers with Will.

Jada, Willow, and Jada at a media event; Will is holding an Oscar
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

Jada responded yes, explaining further: “If it's going to help her become the woman I’m becoming.”

Around the time Jada published her memoir, reports surfaced claiming that Willow and Jaden weren’t loving the way that their parents’ relationship drama was playing out so publicly.

Will, Jada, Willow, and Jaden at a film premiere event
Steve Granitz / WireImage

At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the siblings felt bad “for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents.”


“They know he has been going through a lot lately, and this isn't helping,” the insider alleged. “They wish some of their family's private matters remained private.”

Willow hasn’t directly commented on her parents’ relationship since then, although it’s evident that they all remain incredibly close, with Jada describing her daughter as an “exceptional artist.”

WIllow poses in a cropped turtleneck sweater and jeans
Pierre Suu / Getty Images

“She was just so enamored with her mother performing. And she just loved it so much,” Jada said of Willow in her recent podcast appearance. “And then to just see her, I mean, she just took it to the next level.


“Your children, who journeyed with you in a certain way,” she added, “and then they take that journey and just fly with it.”

You can watch Jada on PrettySmart With Danielle Robay here.

