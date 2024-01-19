Jacob Elordi Wants To Know “Who’s Making The Money” Off Of The Viral “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater” Candle

“I wanna know who’s making the money, you know?”

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

In the unlikely event you haven't seen it yet, Saltburn gave viewers no shortage of things to discuss over the festive season — though it was one particular moment involving Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and a fateful bathtub that fans have been unable to forget.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan playfully embracing each other on the red carpet
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

In the haunting scene, we see Barry’s character, Ollie, secretly watching while Felix, played by Jacob, masturbates in the bath.

Oliver watching Felix masturbating in the tub
MGM / Prime Video

Once he’s finished, Felix hops out of the tub and leaves the room — prompting Ollie to jump into the empty tub and start lapping up the remaining bathwater as it trickles down the drain.

Close-up of Ollie with his face just above the bathtub drain
MGM / Prime Video

Needless to say, it quickly became one of the most talked-about things on the internet, and before long, someone took it upon themself to start selling a candle that smells like “Jacob Elordi's Bathwater” — perhaps inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous vagina candle.

A close-up of Jacob
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

In case you were wondering, the production description reads, “There’s nothing quite like the smell of a quality candle, particularly when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi and what we imagine His Highness to smell like.” It currently has 23 5-star reviews.

In a testament to the internet’s collective thirstiness, the candle quickly took the world by storm. And soon enough, Saltburn’s cast members were getting their hands on it too.

The cast at a media event
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In an interview with Variety, Barry — the bathwater slurper himself — joked that he already owned 10 of the candles.

A close-up of Barry smiling at a media event
Leon Bennett / WireImage

“They’re all burning at my house right now,” he said.

A few days later, his costar Rosamund Pike — who played Felix’s mother, Elspeth — shared her real-time reaction to the candle on the Golden Globes red carpet, telling Entertainment Tonight, “He’s my son, it gets a bit creepy.”

Rosamund being interviewed and holding the candle
Entertainment Tonight / YouTube / Via youtu.be

And now, at long last, Jacob is finally giving his thoughts on the whole thing.

A close-up of Jacob smiling slightly
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

During an appearance this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor came face-to-face with the candle and was asked to share his thoughts on the internet phenomenon centering on him.

A close-up of Jacob sitting on the talk show
NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

“Cailee [Spaeny], my costar from Priscilla, actually sent me videos of people doing this,” he said before asking the most pressing question on his mind.

A close-up of Jacob with Jimmy on the talk show
NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

“I wanna know who’s making the money, you know?” he asked, joking that his first thought after hearing about the candle was, “Great, where’s my money?”

A close-up of Jacob with Jimmy on the talk show
NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Presented with his very own bathwater candle, Jacob then did what any regular person would do: He gave it a good old sniff — and a subsequent slurp, paying homage to Barry.

NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

As for the review, Jacob said that it smelled like “a washing room” and “detergent,” giving no further comment on its accuracy.

A close-up of Jimmy Fallon holding the candle
NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

For what it’s worth, the Euphoria star has previously embraced the online frenzy surrounding the bathtub scene, telling Variety that he felt “very proud” to have Barry “guzzling” his character’s bathwater.

A close-up of Jacob and Barry smiling
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for GQ

He also said in an interview with Stream Wars that he was “really excited” when he first read the scene because “you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time.”

Jacob and Barry sitting next to each other at a sports event and wearing caps
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“It’s just great that [writer and director] Emerald [Fennell] was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people like that, I think,” he added.

With that said, you can watch Jacob’s full appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon here. And this is where you can find the candle that apparently smells like his bathwater or a “washing room.” Whichever you prefer.


NBC / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Saltburn is currently streaming on Prime Video.

