Jacob Elordi Wants To Know “Who’s Making The Money” Off Of The Viral “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater” Candle

In the unlikely event you haven't seen it yet, Saltburn gave viewers no shortage of things to discuss over the festive season — though it was one particular moment involving Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and a fateful bathtub that fans have been unable to forget.
In the haunting scene, we see Barry’s character, Ollie, secretly watching while Felix, played by Jacob, masturbates in the bath.
Once he’s finished, Felix hops out of the tub and leaves the room — prompting Ollie to jump into the empty tub and start lapping up the remaining bathwater as it trickles down the drain.
Needless to say, it quickly became one of the most talked-about things on the internet, and before long, someone took it upon themself to start selling a candle that smells like “Jacob Elordi's Bathwater” — perhaps inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous vagina candle.
In a testament to the internet’s collective thirstiness, the candle quickly took the world by storm. And soon enough, Saltburn’s cast members were getting their hands on it too.
In an interview with Variety, Barry — the bathwater slurper himself — joked that he already owned 10 of the candles.
And now, at long last, Jacob is finally giving his thoughts on the whole thing.
During an appearance this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor came face-to-face with the candle and was asked to share his thoughts on the internet phenomenon centering on him.
“Cailee [Spaeny], my costar from Priscilla, actually sent me videos of people doing this,” he said before asking the most pressing question on his mind.
“I wanna know who’s making the money, you know?” he asked, joking that his first thought after hearing about the candle was, “Great, where’s my money?”
Presented with his very own bathwater candle, Jacob then did what any regular person would do: He gave it a good old sniff — and a subsequent slurp, paying homage to Barry.
As for the review, Jacob said that it smelled like “a washing room” and “detergent,” giving no further comment on its accuracy.
For what it’s worth, the Euphoria star has previously embraced the online frenzy surrounding the bathtub scene, telling Variety that he felt “very proud” to have Barry “guzzling” his character’s bathwater.
He also said in an interview with Stream Wars that he was “really excited” when he first read the scene because “you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time.”