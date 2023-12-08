Halle Berry Described Angelina Jolie As “Formidable” And Revealed They “Bonded” Over “Divorce And Exes” After A “Rocky Start” To Their Friendship

The two Oscar winners are collaborating on an upcoming thriller movie, Maude v Maude. Although it sounds like they weren’t always the dream team.

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Halle Berry got real about the turbulent development of her friendship with Angelina Jolie.

closeup of halle
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

In case you didn’t know, the two Oscar winners are preparing to team up for a new movie called Maude v Maude, which is currently in the works and has been described as a “global action thriller” with a comedic twist.

closeup of angelina smiling
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

With Angie and Halle at the forefront, the film will mirror themes from iconic hits like Mission: Impossible and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The powerhouse pair are also going to serve as producers.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

However, while speaking with Variety, Halle revealed that she and Angelina weren’t always the dream team that they are today.

halle at an event
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Fast Company

“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” Halle hinted during a recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

halle speaking into a mic on stage
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Fast Company

After being asked to expand on the comment, Halle declined to specify when or why complications occurred in their relationship. Although she did say that she’d tell the story one day in the future, teasing that it’ll be a “good one” for fans to hear.

closeup of the two
Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

But, despite a potentially messy history, Halle said she was looking forward to battling Angie “physically and intellectually” as they get to work on their upcoming project, gushing that she’s “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view.”

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

“She is formidable,” Halle said of her costar.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

As for their current friendship, Halle revealed that she and the Maleficent actor connected over common ground in their personal lives.

coseup of halle in a sheer long-sleeved dress
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

“We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes,” she revealed. “We bonded, let’s say that.”

closeup of angelina
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Right now, Halle is happily dating Van Hunt after the pair connected in 2020. She had three marriages before this: the first with David Justice, whom she divorced in 1997, the second with Eric Benet between 2001 and 2005, and finally, Olivier Martinez, from 2013 to 2016.

closeup of halle and van at an event
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

In 2013, she and Olivier welcomed a son called Maceo. She also has a daughter with ex Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated for five years but never married.

closeup of halle and gabriel
Steve Granitz / WireImage

As for Angelina, she is currently embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with her ex, Brad Pitt, whom she split from in 2016.

closeup of the two at an event
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

Before this, she was married to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 2000, and to Billy Bob Thornton after that until 2003.

closeup of her and billy with arms around each other
Steve.granitz / WireImage

In the years since she filed for divorce from Brad, Angelina has spoken candidly about how much she’s struggled with the end of their marriage — notably saying in 2021 that she’s felt “broken” for the “last decade.”

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

In fact, as recently as this month she told the Wall Street Journal that she hopes to leave LA once her divorce has been finalized.

she&#x27;s walking on a sidewalk wearing a long coat and holding a large bag
Gotham / GC Images

“I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity,” Angelina confessed, adding that she and her six children have “had to heal.” “I will move when I can,” she said.

her with her kids at a movie premiere
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Speaking of her kids, she added: “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends. We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”

her holding hands with two of her kids
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

You can read Angelina’s full interview with WSJ here.

