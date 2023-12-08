In case you didn’t know, the two Oscar winners are preparing to team up for a new movie called Maude v Maude, which is currently in the works and has been described as a “global action thriller” with a comedic twist.
With Angie and Halle at the forefront, the film will mirror themes from iconic hits like Mission: Impossible and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The powerhouse pair are also going to serve as producers.
However, while speaking with Variety, Halle revealed that she and Angelina weren’t always the dream team that they are today.
“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” Halle hinted during a recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.
After being asked to expand on the comment, Halle declined to specify when or why complications occurred in their relationship. Although she did say that she’d tell the story one day in the future, teasing that it’ll be a “good one” for fans to hear.
But, despite a potentially messy history, Halle said she was looking forward to battling Angie “physically and intellectually” as they get to work on their upcoming project, gushing that she’s “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view.”
“She is formidable,” Halle said of her costar.
As for their current friendship, Halle revealed that she and the Maleficent actor connected over common ground in their personal lives.
“We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes,” she revealed. “We bonded, let’s say that.”
Right now, Halle is happily dating Van Hunt after the pair connected in 2020. She had three marriages before this: the first with David Justice, whom she divorced in 1997, the second with Eric Benet between 2001 and 2005, and finally, Olivier Martinez, from 2013 to 2016.
In 2013, she and Olivier welcomed a son called Maceo. She also has a daughter with ex Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated for five years but never married.
In the years since she filed for divorce from Brad, Angelina has spoken candidly about how much she’s struggled with the end of their marriage — notably saying in 2021 that she’s felt “broken” for the “last decade.”
“I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity,” Angelina confessed, adding that she and her six children have “had to heal.” “I will move when I can,” she said.
Speaking of her kids, she added: “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends. We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”