“They Have A Name That They Think Is Perfect": Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy

“It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed.”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed Staff

In the very, very unlikely event that you missed it, Baby Bieber is on the way!!!!!!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber posing together on the Grammy red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

*Cue “Baby” by Justin Bieber.*

On Thursday, Justin and Hailey Bieber announced that they’re expecting their first child together, sharing a selection of adorable videos and photos from their recent vow renewal.

Closeup of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

In the intimate snaps, Hailey looks chic as ever in a custom white Saint Laurent veil and dress to show off her baby bump, while her husband rocks his signature casual look with a coat, white shirt, black pants, and hat.

Hailey and Justin walking side by side in casual attire
Raymond Hall / GC Images

If you’re anything like me (a loyal Belieber/Hailey stan), you’re probably super excited for the Biebers’ next chapter, so here’s a rundown of everything we know about the pregnancy so far.

The couple sitting at a tennis match
Gotham / GC Images

For starters, the sweet announcement pics were reportedly taken on a recent trip to Hawaii, where the pair renewed their vows nearly six years after they tied the knot in 2018.

Closeup of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Hailey cradles her growing bump in several of the photographs, and numerous outlets have reported that the Rhode founder is a little over six months pregnant — meaning we can probably expect Baby Biebs to arrive in late summer.

Hailey Bieber poses at an event wearing a chic shoulder-baring outfit with statement earrings
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

A source told People that the day Justin and Hailey found out they were going to be parents was “just the best,” adding: “Everyone is excited for them.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber embracing at an event
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed,” the source went on.

Since then, the couple have apparently “felt very protective” of the baby, with the same insider revealing that they told “family and close friends early on,” but otherwise opted to keep the news under wraps.

Closeup of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed,” the source said.

Of course, the next big question is what the baby’s name will be — and it sounds like Justin and Hailey are already one step ahead.

Closeup of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“They have a name that they think is perfect,” the insider claimed. “They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”

Closeup of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Gotham / GC Images

As you may know, Justin’s been through a number of personal struggles throughout his life in the spotlight. However, those close to the musician think that JB’s Dad era will be his best yet.

Closeup of Justin Bieber
Dave Sandford / NHLI via Getty Images

“They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him,” the same source told People. “He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

The couple walking down the street
Rachpoot / GC Images

Being the fashion icon she is, we have no doubt that Hailey will deliver some seriously incredible maternity looks in the coming months. But, in the meantime, you can see their adorable announcement here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer