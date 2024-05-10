“They Have A Name That They Think Is Perfect": Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy

In the intimate snaps, Hailey looks chic as ever in a custom white Saint Laurent veil and dress to show off her baby bump, while her husband rocks his signature casual look with a coat, white shirt, black pants, and hat.
If you’re anything like me (a loyal Belieber/Hailey stan), you’re probably super excited for the Biebers’ next chapter, so here’s a rundown of everything we know about the pregnancy so far.
Hailey cradles her growing bump in several of the photographs, and numerousoutlets have reported that the Rhode founder is a little over six months pregnant — meaning we can probably expect Baby Biebs to arrive in late summer.
A source told People that the day Justin and Hailey found out they were going to be parents was “just the best,” adding: “Everyone is excited for them.”
Since then, the couple have apparently “felt very protective” of the baby, with the same insider revealing that they told “family and close friends early on,” but otherwise opted to keep the news under wraps.
Of course, the next big question is what the baby’s name will be — and it sounds like Justin and Hailey are already one step ahead.
“They have a name that they think is perfect,” the insider claimed. “They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”
As you may know, Justin’s been through a number of personal struggles throughout his life in the spotlight. However, those close to the musician think that JB’s Dad era will be his best yet.
“They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him,” the same source told People. “He’s so excited to raise his baby.”
Being the fashion icon she is, we have no doubt that Hailey will deliver some seriously incredible maternity looks in the coming months. But, in the meantime, you can see their adorable announcement here.