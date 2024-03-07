Gwyneth Paltrow Reflected On Her Initially “Difficult Relationship” With Brad Falchuk’s Kids After They Got Married

Brad’s two kids, Isabella and Brody, are the same age as Apple and Moses, and so, when he and Gwyneth tied the knot in September 2018, they all united as one blended family — though it sounds like it wasn’t all that straightforward.
In August 2019, nearly a year after their wedding, the couple shocked people by revealing that they had yet to move in together for the sake of their kids’ happiness.
And now, nearly five years later, Gwyneth is reflecting on the “rough” journey to fully bonding with her stepkids.
During a live conversation at the Visionary Women’s International Women’s Day Summit this week, the Oscar winner discussed parenthood and asked if there were any stepmoms in the audience.
Though she said she loves them like her own kids today, Gwyneth recalled that “the path to here was really rough,” before giving some advice on the tricky subject.
By coincidence, her comments come only a few days after Dakota Johnson gave rare insight into what it’s like being a stepmom to Gwyneth’s kids since she started dating Chris Martin in 2017.
Proving to be the ultimate blended family, Gwyneth is still incredibly close with Chris, and has also described Dakota as one of her “very good friends.”