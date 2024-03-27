After Falling In Love While “Pretending To Be A Family,” Here’s What Eva Mendes Had To Say About First Working With Ryan Gosling On “The Place Beyond The Pines”

Ryan previously said that he wasn’t interested in having kids until he and Eva “were pretending to be a family” in the 2012 movie, and he realized that he “didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore.”

Today, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of Hollywood’s sweetest couples, but their story began more than a decade ago on a movie set.

In case you didn’t know, Ryan and Eva fell in love while shooting their 2012 film, The Place Beyond The Pines. They welcomed their first child, Esmeralda, in 2014, and two years later, they became a family of four with a second daughter, Amada.

Though the pair are incredibly private, Ryan previously said he never planned to have kids until he and Eva worked together, telling GQ last year: “There were moments on The Place Beyond The Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore.”

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” he told the outlet. “I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

And now, Eva is looking back on her first impressions of her now-partner while working on the 2012 movie, telling Today in a new interview: “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

“The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be,” she said of Ryan, looking back on their time on set.

“Unfortunately — or fortunately — there's only one Ryan,” she added, “so I pretty much stopped acting after that.”

As you’ll probably know, Eva has moved away from movie-making in the past decade, and while talking to Today, she said the decision to scale back her acting career was a “no-brainer” once she and Ryan had kids.

“I'm so lucky, and I was like, ‘If I can have this time with my children…’ and I still worked. I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations, [and] it takes you away,” she said.


“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was, OK, he's going to work, and I'm going to work,” she added. “I'm just going to work here.”

You can watch Eva’s full interview with Today here.

