Drew Barrymore Said Her Daughter Brings Up Her Playboy Cover During Arguments About Wearing Crop Tops

“‘I'll say ‘no,’ and she'll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy,’” Drew revealed.

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Drew Barrymore shared how her Playboy past comes up in conversations as a parent.

In case you didn’t know, Drew is mom to two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. And at age 11 and 9, she revealed that the girls are starting to experiment with fashion.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top,” Drew told Christina Aguilera on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

However, Drew said that whenever she tries to impose rules about what her daughter wears, she catches her out by bringing up her 1995 Playboy cover.

“‘I'll say ‘no,’ and she'll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy,’” the host said, later confessing that she “loved every minute” of shooting the risqué spread.

Christina — who’s sported some equally racy looks throughout her career — admitted she’s had similar conversations with her 9-year-old daughter, too.

“I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps,” she told Drew, referencing her iconic 2000s look. “My daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I am just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’”


“I always try to instill in her that certain people have good intentions and [others have] bad intentions,” she added. “I don’t wanna scare her.”

Despite the tricky conversations, the two moms made it clear that they’re all about empowering their daughters to be their true selves.

“Even when you take it back to chaps or even you on Playboy, we were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us I think at the time,” Christina said. “And that was empowering. We didn't do it for someone else. And then there's so many labels and judgments saying like, ‘Oh, you're doing it for a guy’ — No, you're making it about that narrative in your own head.”


She continued: “It's empowering being a female and embracing your body and everything that makes you feel good or womanly. However, that is for yourself to be able to embrace that.”

You can watch the full clip of Christina’s interview on The Drew Barrymore Show here.

