Drew Barrymore Said Her Daughter Brings Up Her Playboy Cover During Arguments About Wearing Crop Tops

Drew Barrymore shared how her Playboy past comes up in conversations as a parent.
In case you didn’t know, Drew is mom to two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. And at age 11 and 9, she revealed that the girls are starting to experiment with fashion.
However, Drew said that whenever she tries to impose rules about what her daughter wears, she catches her out by bringing up her 1995 Playboy cover.
Christina — who’s sported some equally racy looks throughout her career — admitted she’s had similar conversations with her 9-year-old daughter, too.
Despite the tricky conversations, the two moms made it clear that they’re all about empowering their daughters to be their true selves.